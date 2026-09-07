Teen dies, twin hurt after ceiling collapses in northeast Delhi

New Delhi: A 15-year-old boy died and his twin brother was injured after a portion of the ceiling in their rented room in northeast Delhi’s Welcome collapsed on them on Sunday while they were asleep, police said.

Police said they were probing whether the ceiling collapse was related to rain. Based on the investigation, further action will be taken while an FIR against unknown individuals has been registered. (Representative photo)

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Police said they were probing whether the ceiling collapse was related to rain. Based on the investigation, further action will be taken while an FIR against unknown individuals has been registered.

According to police, the injured boy is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and is out of danger.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Rahul Alwal said an officer from Anand Vihar police station informed Welcome police station about the incident around 7am on Sunday.

“Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Manoj reported that the injured brothers lived in a rented room on the second floor of a building in Welcome. Around 5am, a portion of ceiling plaster fell and injured them. They were rushed to a private hospital in Anand Vihar area, where one of them was declared brought dead,” said Alwal.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the boy’s body was shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for post-mortem proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the boy’s body was shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for post-mortem proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

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DCP Alwal added that five cartridges of a .315 bore pistol, which allegedly belonged to the deceased boy, were recovered from the room.

Police are investigating why the teenager possessed illegal ammunition.

“Crime and forensic teams inspected the spot and collected evidence. An FIR has been registered under sections 106 (death by negligence) and 290 (negligent conduct with respect to repairing or constructing buildings) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Section 25 of the Arms Act for the recovery of cartridges, at Welcome police station and further investigation is ongoing,” added the DCP.