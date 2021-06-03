Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Teenager stabbed to death in south Delhi, cops nab four for his murder
delhi news

Teenager stabbed to death in south Delhi, cops nab four for his murder

Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (south), said the murder was the result of a personal feud between the victim, Kunal, and one of the suspects, Gaurav.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 02:07 AM IST
Kunal left his home to buy a birthday cake for his father when the four suspects intercepted him around 9pm and repeatedly stabbed him.(iStock/HT Archives)

A 19-year-old man out to buy a birthday cake for his father was stabbed to death allegedly by four men in South Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar on Tuesday night -- a crime that was captured by a CCTV camera, police said.

Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (south), said the murder was the result of a personal feud between the victim, Kunal, and one of the suspects, Gaurav. “Kunal and Gaurav liked the same woman and that had led to a conflict between them,” the DCP said. The woman in question had nothing to do with the murder, the officer said.

Since Kunal’s family was aware of the conflict, they mentioned it to the investigators after the murder. That helped the police apprehend all four suspects, including Gaurav-- all of whom are aged below 20.

On Tuesday evening, Kunal left his home to buy a birthday cake for his father when the four suspects intercepted him around 9pm and repeatedly stabbed him. Someone alerted his family and he was rushed to Max Hospital in Saket where he was declared brought dead.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi crime
TRENDING NEWS

Blind doggo smells her human, rushes to meet him. Watch wholesome video

‘Pic of me as a child’: Elon Musk posts ‘childhood’ image with a Dogecoin twist

After Bengaluru, sun halo spotted in Hyderabad. Pics flood social media

Baby deer stuck in sewer grate rescued, reunited with mum. Post wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP