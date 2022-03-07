Tejaswini plan helping us implement gender sensitive policing: Delhi Police

Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday attended a host of programmes on the eve of Women’s Day and felicitated 25 women personnel for their exemplary contribution in various arms of policing and spreading awareness on gender matters.

Participating in an event at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium Asthana flagged-off ‘Ladli Run’ in which more than 7,500 schoolgirls from 38 schools of Delhi participated.

The police chief was also present at the first All-India Women’s Karate Championship – 2022, organised by Delhi Police at Talkatora Stadium. Around 400 girls from all age-categories from across the country are participating in the tournament.

Last month, addressing a gathering on the Delhi Police Raising Day, Asthana said, “The safety of women and vulnerable sections is a top priority for the Delhi Police. With the blessings of the home ministry, our target is to raise the participation of women police personnel to one-fourth of the total strength by 2025.”

Speaking about one of the special initiatives involving women officers, deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani mentioned the Tejaswini programme -- a special squad of women officers who have been assigned to combat crimes that indirectly and grossly affect women such as bootlegging, drug abuse and gambling.

Rangnani said that members of the squad have been instrumental in nabbing several criminals that targeted women. Under the initiative, these women officers also provide help and counselling to the people at their doorstep, she added.