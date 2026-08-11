...
...
Next Story

Tenders for 4 water treatment plants to be completed in 2 months, Delhi Jal Board tells NGT

The tender process for developing wastewater treatment plants in Fatehpur Beri, Ghitorni, Asola, and Rangpuri is underway and is likely to be completed within two months, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) informed National Green Tribunal (NGT) in a status report

Updated on: Aug 11, 2026, 08:20:32 IST
By Aaditya Khatwani
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The tender process for developing wastewater treatment plants in Fatehpur Beri, Ghitorni, Asola, and Rangpuri is underway and is likely to be completed within two months, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) informed National Green Tribunal (NGT) in a status report.

Tenders for 4 water treatment plants to be completed in 2 months, Delhi Jal Board tells NGT
Tenders for 4 water treatment plants to be completed in 2 months, Delhi Jal Board tells NGT

The report has been submitted in response to an NGT order dated May 12, 2026, mentioning that DJB did not submit timelines of making the STPs operational in Vasant Kunj catchment area and adjoining areas

DJB, in the status report, said tender for the plants stipulates a construction period of 630 days, and is currently under technical evaluation.

Additionally, the board has also shared details regarding work for providing and laying of sewer lines in Chattarpur extension, Jaunapur, and Mahipalpur. “The tender has an estimated value of approximately 245.65 crore with a stipulated completion period of 820 days,” it stated.

The report, however, stated that the timelines are tentative.

NGT had also stated that details regarding two STPs installed by the DDA in Vasant Kunj’s E-1 and E-2 pockets was missing.

 
vasant kunjnational green tribunaldelhi jal board
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home/Cities/Delhi News/Tenders for 4 water treatment plants to be completed in 2 months, Delhi Jal Board tells NGT
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe