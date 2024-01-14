close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / ‘Thank you, Delhi!’: LG hails kite event, bats for more fests

‘Thank you, Delhi!’: LG hails kite event, bats for more fests

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 15, 2024 05:10 AM IST

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena inaugurated the festival to mark the sun’s Uttarayan (transitioning from south to north) and the festivals associated with it

The two-day international kite festival, “Patang Utsav”, concluded on Sunday with nearly 5,000 visitors and artists from various states showcasing their handicrafts at Baansera, Delhi’s first bamboo-theme park on the banks of the Yamuna at Sarai Kale Khan.

A picture of the kite festival posted by LG VK Saxena on X.
A picture of the kite festival posted by LG VK Saxena on X.

Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena, who inaugurated the festival to mark the sun’s “Uttarayan” (transitioning from south to north) and the festivals associated with it, posted on X: “Thank You Delhi. Your enthusiasm and warm response to the Patang Utsav, made the efforts put in by @official_DDA worth it. Let us look forward to more such events at various other locations developed by DDA (Delhi Development Authority), across the City. Let us make the City’s calendar of events more lively.”

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

An LG house official said that people came out in large numbers with their family on the second day of the festival. “Over 5,000 people visited Baansera to celebrate the Patang utsav and all tickets were sold by the second day. The success of the festival, also opens the way for DDA to organise more such events at different sites that have been recently developed at different locations across the city,” the official added.

The festival, organised by DDA, saw over 30 professional kite flyers from Rajasthan, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Lakshadweep and Gujarat and featured a pavilion displaying the history of kites.

The official added that foreign envoys and diplomats from countries like Seychelles, Mongolia, Mali, Burundi, Bolivia, Niger, Austria, Maldives, Libya and Peru also participated in the festival.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On