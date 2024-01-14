‘Thank you, Delhi!’: LG hails kite event, bats for more fests

The two-day international kite festival, “Patang Utsav”, concluded on Sunday with nearly 5,000 visitors and artists from various states showcasing their handicrafts at Baansera, Delhi’s first bamboo-theme park on the banks of the Yamuna at Sarai Kale Khan. A picture of the kite festival posted by LG VK Saxena on X.

Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena, who inaugurated the festival to mark the sun’s “Uttarayan” (transitioning from south to north) and the festivals associated with it, posted on X: “Thank You Delhi. Your enthusiasm and warm response to the Patang Utsav, made the efforts put in by @official_DDA worth it. Let us look forward to more such events at various other locations developed by DDA (Delhi Development Authority), across the City. Let us make the City’s calendar of events more lively.”

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

An LG house official said that people came out in large numbers with their family on the second day of the festival. “Over 5,000 people visited Baansera to celebrate the Patang utsav and all tickets were sold by the second day. The success of the festival, also opens the way for DDA to organise more such events at different sites that have been recently developed at different locations across the city,” the official added.

The festival, organised by DDA, saw over 30 professional kite flyers from Rajasthan, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Lakshadweep and Gujarat and featured a pavilion displaying the history of kites.

The official added that foreign envoys and diplomats from countries like Seychelles, Mongolia, Mali, Burundi, Bolivia, Niger, Austria, Maldives, Libya and Peru also participated in the festival.