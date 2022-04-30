The judge who envisioned DU as a miniature Oxbridge
Maurice Gwyer is widely credited with single-handedly transforming Delhi University. Born in London on April 25, 1878, Gwyer was appointed the vice-chancellor of the Delhi University in 1938. In fact, he was also appointed the first chief justice of the Federal Court of India, a year earlier in 1937. But the Federal Court, in its initial days, did not have much work, so the Viceroy asked him to take over as the vice-chancellor of the Delhi University.
Gwyer, who was a fellow of All Souls, Oxford, wanted DU to be like Oxbridge (Oxford and Cambridge). But when he took over as the vice-chancellor, he was deeply upset at the state of affairs in DU. “Sir Maurice conceived of Delhi University as a miniature Oxbridge. He dreamt of a cluster of small residential colleges around the core of the university,” wrote Aparna Basu, late professor of history at DU, in her essay contributed to the book Delhi Through The Ages, edited by Refrykenberg.
Gwyer wanted DU to be an all-India university, a university that was different in character, and set new standards as university of the capital city. “Sir Maurice suggested measures by which the transformation of the university might be effected. He did not want to create in Delhi a mere replica of the other universities in India,” wrote Basu.
He wanted the establishment of a number of professorial chairs, and readerships. He also wanted to introduce a provision of scholarships for postgraduate study and research and he also sought to fix a period of three years as the length of a degree course.
All this was part of a memorandum that he submitted to the government in 1939, which accepted most of his suggestions. The government made a non-recurring grant of ₹8 lakh, to be spread over five years. Before that, as Basu pointed out, the DU’s income consisted of less than ₹1 lakh from fee and an annual grant of ₹1 lakh from the government of India. The three-year BA and BSc pass and honours degree courses were introduced during his tenure. It was during his tenure that a number of professors and readers were appointed.
Gwyer always wanted a distinguished faculty that could act as role models. So he looked for talent all over the country and brought eminent academicians such as VKRV Rao, RU Singh, TR Seshadri, P Maheshwari and ML Bhatia to the university. He also invited nationally and internationally renowned figures such as EM Forster, Eve Curie Joliot, Homi Bhabha, and others to give lectures at the university. He even improved the salaries of professors and gave them staff quarters.
Gwyer loved to socialise and lived in style. His house in Delhi was a meeting place for a large number of people, both British and Indian.
An anecdote in ‘University of Delhi: 1922-1997’, a book published by Delhi University on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee in 1997, shows that he was a fearless man with a mind of his own: “His private secretary Mr Ramkrishnan recalled, that when Viceroy, Lord Linlithgow once asked him to come and see him, the vice-chancellor replied that Delhi University was very pleasant and the viceroy might enjoy a change of atmosphere by coming over.”
In the 1950-51 budget, the grant made by the Parliament was much less than the DU had asked for. Gwyer resigned on April 11, 1950, months before his term was to end in December.
Delhiwale: Not so ‘regal’ after all
The back lane of the Regal cinema building appears timeless. Long before the cinema shut down in 2017, the area's architecture looked as shabby as it does today. It felt as though the place will always stay the same. And yet, our restless city doesn't like stability. It takes here to give elsewhere. It creates new places and forgets others. And now, the enduring setting of this forgotten back lane is undergoing its slow metamorphosis.
JNU non-veg row: 60 students, staff quizzed, no arrests so far
The Delhi Police have recorded the statements of over 60 people in connection with the clash between two student groups at Jawaharlal Nehru University on April 10. There have been no arrests in the case so far. An investigator said that, as part of the probe, police are analysing video footage obtained from social media. At least 20 students sustained injuries during the clash, said police.
No police help, demolition drive halted for second day
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation's plan to carry out anti-encroachment drives in Okhla failed to take off on Friday after Delhi Police declined to provide police personnel for assistance and protection for the second consecutive day, saying that most of force was already engaged in law-and-order duty to ensure peaceful Friday prayers. Police also warned that any action in the “extremely sensitive” south-east district during the month of Ramzan may lead to a “major law-and-order problem”.
Mehbooba Mufti bats for India-Pakistan dialogue again to resolve Kashmir issue
Amid a spike in terror activities, including the recent Sunjuwan terror attack, the president of the People's Democratic Party and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday again batted for the Indo-Pak dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue. On April 22, two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu, two Jaish fidayeens and a CISF officer were killed in an encounter in Jalalabad near Sunjuwan military station.
DDR against MLA: Payal police station sees three SHOs in three days
Khanna's Payal station house officer sub-inspector Satwinder Singh, who had filed a DDR against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura from Payal constituency for misbehaving and threatening, has been transferred to the Police Lines. Sub-inspector Gurpartap Singh, who had replaced Satwinder, has also been transferred within 24 hours of his joining. Now, sub-inspector Amrik Singh has been posted to the Payal police station as SHO on Friday.
