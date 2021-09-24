The Silver Lining is here! Bounce Back Bharat Festival is here to inspire India

One of the most prestigious media houses from India along with its Flagship radio brand Fever FM, is creating a digital confluence of the most influential new age icons who’ll come together to Inspire Millions of Indians to Bounce Back.

Fever FM presents Bounce Back Bharat Festival- A mega virtual celebration streaming from 24th to 26th September, 5 pm to 10 pm daily, when the entire nation comes together on the Digital Space and creates Positivity, Hope & Optimism. The second Wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic threw huge challenges at us. Now that we have overcome it, It’s time to come together and Recreate our Future… It’s time for Bounce Back Bharat (India) Fest!

The digital extravaganza promises an array of speakers and guests which includes, Sports heartthrobs, top Indian Musicians lifting the mood of the nation with their power-packed performances, Indian movie stars talking about their personal Bounce Back stories and Indian business leaders sharing how their companies are Bouncing Back.

The list of speakers is testimony to the star studded gala that the Bounce Back Bharat Fest is going to be. Celebrated Indian Icons, Neeraj Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpai, Pankaj Tripathi, Pratik Gandhi, Tapsee Pannu, Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Zakir Khan, Amit Tandon, Kaliash Kher, Bhuvan Bam, Kunal Bahl, Vipul Prakash are part of this festive event. Catch all the action on https://www.facebook.com/FeverFMOfficial

Ramesh Menon, CEO – Radio and Entertainment, HT Media Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd. said, “Bounce Back Bharat Fest is an initiative by Fever FM to celebrate the extraordinary spirit of India and it’s exceptional people from all walks of life. The stellar line up ensures that we get the audience hooked to the screens all throughout, as the biggest celebs from the Indian diaspora join hand with us to uplift the mood of the nation. The event would be premiered live across Facebook and YouTube handles of Fever FM on 24th, 25th and 26th Sept. I will not miss it for the world, so should you!”

About Fever Network :

The Fever Network (operated by HT Media Ltd.) comprises of three distinct radio stations – Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Radio One. While Fever FM and Radio Nasha are leaders in the Hindi Contemporary Hit Radio (CHR) and Retro Bollywood space respectively, Radio One is a pioneer in the International format.

The coming together of the three brands positions the network as the strongest radio player with three stations each in Delhi & Mumbai and two stations each in Bengaluru, Chennai & Kolkata. Apart from the above we also have our presence in UP, Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. The Fever network spans across 22 stations and 15 cities, reaching 31 million listeners with a digital reach of 2.5 million, while providing the widest array of content, music and advertising options for our listeners and advertisers.

