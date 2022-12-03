The stage is set, over to Delhi voters now

The wait is over. The elections that will define how Delhi’s civic amenities will be administered for the next five years is here. The promises, manifestos and campaigns and road shows are done, and it’s over to more than 14.5 million voters in Delhi who are eligible to exercise their franchise in the municipal corporation elections, polling for which will be held today.

According to state election commission officials, 100,000 polling officials, more than 100 companies of central armed police forces and 50,000 Delhi Police personnel will manage polling across 13,638 stations where the mammoth exercise will be undertaken.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi governs nearly 97.81% area of Delhi -- except two assembly constituencies of New Delhi and Delhi Cantonment which have separate civic bodies.

From registering births, deaths, and marriages to clearing garbage; providing primary education and health care services and maintaining colony roads and managing crematoriums, MCD provides key services that touch lives of city residents every day. With an annual budget of ₹15,200 crore and around 150,000 employees, MCD is usually the first port of call for basic governance. MCD’s policies also impact the host of taxes and levies the city’s residents pay directly or indirectly (such as property taxes, parking fee or transfer taxes). The corporation also provides licences to a host of businesses, manufacturers and service industry such as hotels and restaurants.

This will be the first election after the Centre unified three separate civic bodies in May. The Sheila Dikshit government had trifurcated the MCD in 2012. Elections to the three civic bodies were scheduled to be held in April, but were postponed after the state election commission announced that the Centre has expressed its intent to merge the three civic bodies. This triggered a massive political row with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) -- the principal opposition and the contender -- alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which has ruled the MCD for three consecutive terms was running away from the contest. The BJP, however, termed unification as an essential remedy to improve and reform civic governance.

After the unification, the total number of wards in Delhi has been reduced from 272 to 250. A total of 1,349 candidates from various political parties and independents are contesting in these wards.

Despite being one of the most important elections that directly impact administration of most basic services to the residents, the voter turnout in MCD elections has traditionally stayed lower than the assembly and Lok Sabha elections. In the last three MCD elections held in 2007, 2012 and 2015, Delhi recorded a turnout of 53.55%, 53.39% and 43.24% respectively. Compared to this the voter turnout in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections was 66.4% and in 2015 and 2020 assembly polls, 67.13% and 62.59% of the electorate exercised their franchise.

South Delhi’s Greater Kailash-I saw the lowest turnout at 37.3% in 2012 elections while the turnout in the area rose to 42.44% in 2017 polls -- but still remaining way below the overall turnout in the city. Vasant Kunj polled 45.18% votes in 2017 compared to 39.43% in 2012 and a dismal 25% voter turnout in 2007 polls. Vasant Vihar recorded 43.3% turnout in 2017 municipal polls.

This year, both the Residents Welfare Associations and the state election commission are taking up several measures to motivate people to cast their votes.

Members of various RWAs said they were arranging interactions between the locals and candidates in their wards so that they get a better understanding of the issues, the promises being made by various parties and to provide them a forum where they can raise their issues directly with the aspirants.

Sanjay Rana, the general secretary of Greater Kailash-2 Welfare Association said that they had arranged interactive sessions with candidates from the AAP, Congress and the BJP. “More than 200 people gathered to listen to the candidates in a Town Hall meeting. When the voters know the candidates personally, they are more likely to vote. We are issuing regular appeals to the resident to go out and vote through our handles on the social media platforms,” he said.

Pankaj Aggarwal from Safdarjung Encalve RWA and general secretary of Delhi RWA joint front said that several rounds of meetings have been held in the last week to encourage voters to exercise their franchise. “The interest of voters also depends on the quality of candidates. We will be arranging car pooling to help people, specially the elderly reach the polling stations,” he added.

Rajesh Panwar, chairman of the federation of Vasant Kunj RWAs said they ran an online campaign with an aim to achieve 100% turnout in the area. “We are pushing this message in RWA groups. Special efforts are being made to encourage morning walkers and people going to parks to directly go to vote early in the morning. The federation has also arranged transportation facility for senior citizens,” he added.

Atul Goel, who heads United RWAs Joint Action (URJA), a collective of resident welfare associations, said many RWAs have collaborated with the state election commission to undertake awareness camps and promotional activities in their area. “People can vote for anyone but they must should cast your vote in this festival of democracy,” he added.

The state election commission has said that information related to voter status, location of polling stations, details about candidates can be accessed on the mobile phone application “Nigam Chunav Delhi”. These services can also be accessed at www.sec.delhi.gov.in and on Whatsapp and SMS services. Voters have been advised to carry their voter ID card, but they may also use Aadhaar card, driving licence, PAN card or passport to cast their vote.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear sky with mist and shallow fog on Sunday morning with a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 8 degrees.

State election commissioner Vijay Dev said that the commission has uploaded the details about the candidates on its website. “Let us all go through these details about candidates and make an informed choice. The commission has made elaborate arrangements for safe, secure and a pleasant voting experience. Let us use this most precious Constitutional right to vote bestowed upon us,” he added.