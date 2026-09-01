New Delhi, Three men, including a suspected mastermind with three previous murder cases against him, were arrested for allegedly firing at a jhuggi in northwest Delhi following a personal dispute over a girl, police said on Tuesday.

Three arrested for firing in Delhi's Satsang Colony over personal dispute

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The accused were identified as Rajesh alias Kana , Rohit alias Samosa and Nitin , he said.

According to police, Rajesh had an ongoing dispute with Arjun, the brother of complainant Dev alias Kake, over a girl who lives in the same locality. Rajesh had allegedly threatened Dev and his brother.

On August 31, three associates of Rajesh allegedly went to Dev's jhuggi in Satsang Colony in northwest Delhi and asked about Arjun. When Dev said he did not know his whereabouts, they allegedly left and returned shortly afterwards, firing two rounds at the jhuggi and pelting it with bricks and bottles before fleeing, police said.

No one was injured in the firing, police said.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS and the Arms Act was registered at Ashok Vihar police station.

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{{^usCountry}} During the investigation, the police analysed technical and human intelligence and shortlisted Rajesh as the suspected mastermind based on his criminal antecedents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the investigation, the police analysed technical and human intelligence and shortlisted Rajesh as the suspected mastermind based on his criminal antecedents. {{/usCountry}}

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A crucial lead emerged that one of Rajesh's previous murder cases was listed for hearing before a sessions court in Noida on the same day. Acting on the information, the team conducted a chase covering nearly 100 kilometres and reached Burari, where the accused were eventually traced to a hotel, police said.

After keeping the location under surveillance for around an hour, the team raided the hotel and apprehended the three accused.

A car registered in Rajesh's name and allegedly used in the commission of the crime, was recovered at his instance, police said.

A video was also recovered from Rohit's mobile phone in which he allegedly admitted to and boasted about the firing incident. The video had also been shared by Rohit with Rajesh on online messaging application, providing a digital lead linking the two to the incident, police said.

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During interrogation, Rajesh allegedly disclosed that he planned the firing to intimidate Arjun and his family and got it executed through his associates.

Police said Rohit, Nitin and another associate, Ashish, had gone to the locality looking for Arjun and, after failing to find him, allegedly fired at the complainant's jhuggi.

Rajesh has previously been involved in three murder cases, including cases registered at Alipur and Mundka police stations in Delhi and Sector 39 police station in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Rohit has two previous cases, including one of attempt to murder and Arms Act offences, while no previous criminal involvement has been found against Nitin, they added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.