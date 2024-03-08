Three held for murder of missing 18-yr-old girl in Sohna

The father of an 18-year-old girl has been arrested, along with two of his relatives, for the alleged murder of the girl because they disapproved of her relationship with a man, police officials said on Friday. Police said both belonged to different caste. A senior police officer associated with case alleged that the girl was murdered on February 3. Earlier she had eloped but had returned after her friend’s parents handed over to her parents. (Representational image)

While the police suspect that the murder took place on January 31, it only came to light on Monday. The body of the woman is yet to found, the police said.

A senior police officer said that they were alerted by boyfriend who suspected that the girl was killed by the family members and they started investigating.

On January 31, the girl’s father, Balbir Singh, a resident of Khedla village in Sohna, filed a missing report , alleging that she eloped with a man from Raisina Village Sohna.

“My daughter left home on January 31 around 8.20am for her coaching and did not return home. Despite search at nearing areas, friends and relatives place, we could not find her,” he said in the complaint. HT is in possession of the report.

On February 2, however, the family of the man brought the girl back to her family, said police.

According to people cited above, the girl’s father, uncle and brother strangled her to death and burnt her body in the Aravalli range in the Sohna area on February 3.

Police said the father has been identified as Balbir Singh and his son and elder brother whose identity they have not disclosed

The three were taken into custody on Thursday for interrogation, deputy commissioner of police (South) Sidhant Jain said. “We arrested them over suspicion and during questioning they have revealed crucial information. They are in custody them to interrogate and collect evidence. They are in remand now,” Jain said.

“The man that her father said she eloped with was found at his residence and the allegations were not found true,” Jain said. The boy and his family members confessed that they were aware of their relationship but after the girls family disapproved their relationship, they informed the family that they both had eloped.

“We have not been able to find her remains yet. Mortal remains must be matched via DNA profiling with parents of the girl and only then we can conclusively say what had happened. We will be able to conclude if it was a murder only when the DNA matches,” he said.

Police said the suspects were arrested for sections 302 (Murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code that has been added to the FIR the missing complaint , said police.

Police said they have added the murder section based on the confession and revelations of the suspects in the police net.