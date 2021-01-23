Three held for running fake call centre, duping job aspirants of money

Police on Friday said they had arrested three persons for allegedly running a fake call centre through which they were cheating job aspirants of money by offering them jobs in a non-existent automobile company.

The arrested persons include the promoter of a cellphone service provider, identified as Mohammed Hasim, who allegedly got issued SIM cards by fraudulently using the identification documents and photograph of those applying for a SIM card. The other two arrested persons were identified as Sushil Kumar and Raghu Nandan, who together ran the call centre.

An officer attached to the investigation said, on condition of anonymity, that whenever any customer contacted Hasim to purchase a SIM card, he would activate two SIM cards on the customer’s ID and photograph. “Hasim used to give one SIM card to its rightful owner while the second SIM card was delivered to Kumar and Nandan for use in the call centre,” the officer added.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Sanjay Kumar Sain said on Thursday, the GTB Enclave police station team received information that a fake call centre was operating from a rented house in Dilshad Garden. Accordingly, a search was conducted and two men along with 15 women tele callers employed by them were found running the call centre.

“They were calling job aspirants and taking money from them in the name of providing them jobs with an automobile company. The two men, Sushil Kumar and Raghu Nandan, were arrested. A total of 24 cellphones, 20 SIM cards, one landline phone, a laptop with Wi-Fi router, two debit cards, and 17 registers having details of potential victims were seized from the call centre,” said additional DCP Sain.

During the interrogation, Sain said the two men were asked about the source through which they had procured the SIM cards. They told police about Hasim and that he was a promoter of a service provider company. Hasim was arrested and seven more SIM cards were recovered from him.

An investigator who did not want to be named said Kumar and Nandan disclosed that they were running the fake call centre for the past three months and had duped hundreds of job seekers. They were paying ₹35,000 rent for the property from where the call centre was being run.

“They procured details of job aspirants from a jobs portal. They mostly contacted candidates living outside Delhi. They charged ₹850 as registration fee and took ₹8,000 from each candidate while issuing them fake appointment letters,” the officer said.