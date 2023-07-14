Three minor children drown in waterlogged area of NW Delhi’s Mukundpur

Three minor children drowned in a waterlogged area of Mukundpur in Northwest Delhi on Friday, police said, adding that the bodies have been fished out and sent to a hospital for postmortem

A senior Delhi Police officer said that all of them were residents of Jahangirpuri H-block. and had gone to take bath in a waterlogged area in Mukundpur on Friday afternoon.

“After some time, they went into deep water. By the time another local noticed the children could not be spotted in the water, and jumped to rescue them, they had drowned. The age of all three children was between 10 and 13 years,” the officer said, asking not to be named.

He further said that police sent the bodies for postmortem.

