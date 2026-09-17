Three teens held for murder near liquor vend at Delhi’s Keshav Puram

NEW DELHI

A case of murder was registered, police said. (Representative photo)

One man was stabbed to death and another was injured in a quarrel between two sides, which started with a person asking for a matchbox to light a cigarette, near a liquor vend in Keshav Puram on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

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Two 19-year-old men, identified as Naresh Bahadur and Tarun, were arrested and a minor was detained in connection with the incident, deputy commissioner of police (north west) Akanksha Yadav said. A blood-stained knife, allegedly used in the attack, was recovered at the instance of Naresh, police said.

Police said that upon receiving information, a police team took two injured men to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, where 30-year-old Bhawani was declared dead. Asha Ram, 32, was undergoing treatment and was unfit to give a statement, they said.

“During the preliminary inquiry, the team found that Bhawani and Asha Ram had been approached by three youths who asked them for a matchbox to light a cigarette. When the two refused, an argument broke out. The argument escalated, following which Naresh allegedly attacked both men with a knife, while Tarun and the juvenile assaulted them with their fists,” Yadav said.

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{{^usCountry}} A case under sections 103(1) (murder) and 109(1) (attempted murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Keshav Puram police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case under sections 103(1) (murder) and 109(1) (attempted murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Keshav Puram police station. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said Naresh allegedly disclosed the location of the knife, which was subsequently recovered with bloodstains.