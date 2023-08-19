Delhi stabbing: Snatchers pulled victim out of his house

“He tried to save himself but couldn’t... they pulled him out of his house and stabbed him at least three-four times,” said Gufran Khan’s family as they mourned him on Saturday at their residence in a cramped lane in north-east Delhi’s Janta Mazdoor Colony. Gufran Kha, the victim, succumbed to his wounds while he was being taken to the hospital. (HT Photo)

Khan was among the three victims who were attacked in three separate incidents of stabbing and robberies on Friday night and early hours of Saturday in the area. While the other two identified as Sher Mohammed, 25, and Sharik Khan, 22, sustained severe injuries, Khan succumbed to his wounds on the way to hospital.

Khan’s sister-in-law Bilkis Begum said that according to the information she has received, the victim --- a tailor working in Gandhi Nagar --- was returning home after meeting a friend, when the three accused identified as Kapil Chaudhary, Sameer Khan and Sohail Khan caught hold of him and tried to snatch his phone.

“They first caught hold of him a few metres away from the house but he managed to free himself and run towards the house. But they ran after him and just when he was entering his house, they caught him again, pulled him out and stabbed him three-four times,” she said.

Khan was unmarried and is survived by his parents and two brothers. While the younger brother doesn’t stay with the family, his elder brother is married and lives with his wife and children in the same building. Khan’s father is a tailor.

Begum said Khan used to look after his parents. “They’re both ailing and have had multiple surgeries. They were both dependent on Gufran,” she said.

Khan’s family was looking for a prospective match for him and wanted him to get married soon. Begum said that they had been asking him to get married for a while and he had finally agreed.

People in the neighbourhood were alarmed by the incident and said that all the three accused are residents of the area. “They can harm anyone who speaks against them... there’s gundaraj in this area,” said a 31-year-old woman who did not wish to be named.

