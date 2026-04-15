Tihar woman inmate to be shifted to Chennai prison to ‘dismantle’ narcotics links

New Delhi: A 25-year-old woman inmate accused in multiple drug peddling cases and a POCSO case will be shifted to a Chennai prison from Tihar to “dismantle” her drug links and network, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the crime branch recently prepared a preventive detention proposal for the woman’s transfer due to her repeated involvement in drug trafficking. (Representative photo)

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In Chennai, she will be shifted to Central Prison, Puzhal, under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988 (PITNDPS Act).

Rahool Alwal, DCP (crime), said the crime branch recently prepared a preventive detention proposal for the woman’s transfer due to her repeated involvement in drug trafficking. This proposal was sent to the PITNDPS division of the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

“Superintendent Tihar Jail received the direction to shift her to Chennai to break the narcotics supply chain,” the DCP said.

The accused, a resident of Delhi, is married and a mother of a three-year-old son. Her husband is also an accused in two cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act), the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, the woman began actively engaging in drug trafficking in 2021. She was first arrested in a Govindpuri drug-related case that year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, the woman began actively engaging in drug trafficking in 2021. She was first arrested in a Govindpuri drug-related case that year. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said she was released on bail, but again started drug trafficking and was arrested. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said she was released on bail, but again started drug trafficking and was arrested. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Her name again surfaced during the interrogation of key accused persons in a Hazrat Nizamuddin NDPS case. Due to the recurring nature of her offences and the ineffectiveness of ordinary penal provisions in deterring her, the PITNDPS Act became necessary to prevent her further involvement in narcotics,” the DCP added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Her name again surfaced during the interrogation of key accused persons in a Hazrat Nizamuddin NDPS case. Due to the recurring nature of her offences and the ineffectiveness of ordinary penal provisions in deterring her, the PITNDPS Act became necessary to prevent her further involvement in narcotics,” the DCP added. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Jignasa Sinha Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

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