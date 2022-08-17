To hunt for poachers, new dog squad to petrol Asola wildlife sanctuary
New Delhi: Delhi’s forest and wildlife department is putting together a dog squad to patrol the Asola Bhatti wildlife sanctuary and prevent poaching and other illegal activities in the park, as well as crack down on trade in prohibited wildlife items through railway stations and interstate bus terminals, officials aware of the matter have said.
The officials said that initially two Belgian Malinois dogs have been recruited, with more to be added based on the requirement.
Nisheeth Saxena, chief wildlife warden of Delhi, said the dog squad is currently being treated as a pilot project.
“The two Belgian Malinois will be trained for two months before they are handed over to the forest and wildlife department. Since our mandate is to stop poaching and check wildlife trafficking, the dogs will be trained in enforcement strategies related to these two aspects only,” said Saxena.
In an August 5 letter to the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, Saxena asked for the formalities to be completed at the earliest. “With reference to an earlier letter dated July 21, 2022, this department requests you to kindly assist in the codal formalities for the development of the dog squad in this department. Kindly share all the necessary steps to be taken for the procurement, training and handling of the dog squad,” the letter said.
Belgian Malinois are known for their ability to sniff out explosives, narcotics, poachers and trafficked items such as wildlife trophies or live animals from several kilometres away. A Belgian Malinois was also part of the US Navy Seals team which raided Osama Bin Laden’s Abbottabad lair in Pakistan. A team of dogs from the same breed has also been deployed for anti-poaching K9 unit at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam.
A senior forest department official said the dogs will primarily be deployed at the Asola Bhatti wildlife sanctuary to prevent poaching and trespassing.
Though no poaching incidents have been reported at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary so far, the sanctuary has a healthy population of the golden jackal, and at least five leopards have been spotted there. The forest department has been strengthening and repairing the broken boundary walls over the last one year, following several incidents of illicit liquor being smuggled through Asola.
Delhi govt finalising spots for food trucks in shopping festival: Manish Sisodia
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia held a meeting on Tuesday to review the progress of the upcoming Delhi shopping festival and food truck policy. The month-long festival will not only provide a unique experience of Delhi to visitors, but also boost the business of tourism and hospitality industries by at least 25%. The food truck policy is another step towards generating thousands of jobs, Sisodia said after the meeting on Tuesday.
Chandigarh tricity area sees 3 Covid deaths in two days
A 94-year-old resident of Sector 11, Chandigarh, succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday. On Monday, two persons had died due to infection in Mohali, taking the district's toll to 1,165. The victims include a 68-year-old man from Mohali and a 66-year-old woman of Sunny Enclave. Both were admitted at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. In terms of cases, the tricity recorded 129 new infections on Tuesday. The active case count of tricity has now reached 1,100.
Guidelines to manage viral diseases likely for Delhi's health care centres
New Delhi: To reduce the patient load on major government hospitals, the Delhi government's health department is planning to release a set of standard protocols for the detection and treatment of common viral ailments that are currently prevalent, senior officials said on Tuesday. The infections for which protocols were issued include viral fever, dengue; hand, foot and mouth disease; chickenpox and herpes zoster, among others.
Chandigarh | Extortionists posing as crime branch officials land in police net
Four persons have been arrested for impersonating crime branch officials and extorting money after kidnapping them. In his complaint, a property dealer and a resident of Manimajra, Amit Kumar Hans, told the police that on August 12, at 2:50pm he got a call on his mobile from an unknown number, seeking a meeting for a property deal. The person sitting on the back seat forcibly took out Amit's purse and pocketed Rs 15,000.
Spice of life | Army’s heroes who fought with a never-say-die spirit
In 2006, as the war between Lebanon and Israel raged, 15 Punjab was to relieve 4 Sikh there. One fine morning, my adjutant, Major Tejvir Singh walked into my office excitedly, “Sir, the orders have come for you to go for a recce to Lebanon.” The commanding officer of 4 Sikh, Colonel Subhash Panwar, being relieved, and I had a lot of time up our sleeve to share anecdotes about stalwarts of each other's battalion.
