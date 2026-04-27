New Delhi, A one-and-a-half-year-old boy who was kidnapped from the crowded Chandni Chowk market in north Delhi has been rescued safely and the suspected kidnapper arrested after a five-day manhunt, officials said on Monday.

Toddler kidnapped from Chandni Chowk rescued; one accused held after five-day hunt

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According to police, the incident was reported on April 19 when the child's mother approached the police, stating that her toddler had been abducted from the market around 7 pm.

"An FIR was immediately registered and multiple teams were formed to trace the child and identify those responsible," Deputy Commissioner of Police Raja Banthia said.

During the probe, teams scanned footage from multiple CCTV cameras installed across Chandni Chowk and adjoining areas.

The analysis revealed the involvement of a man and a woman, who were seen moving suspiciously in the area throughout the day and eventually abducting the child, the police said.

The suspects had been loitering in the locality since morning, apparently scouting for vulnerable children. They were also seen attempting to target other minors before successfully kidnapping the toddler, they added.

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{{^usCountry}} "A team meticulously tracked the movement of the suspects by analysing footage from different locations round the clock for five consecutive days. Their trail eventually led the police team to the Khajuri Khas area in northeast Delhi," the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "A team meticulously tracked the movement of the suspects by analysing footage from different locations round the clock for five consecutive days. Their trail eventually led the police team to the Khajuri Khas area in northeast Delhi," the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The officer further said that on April 24, police apprehended one of the accused Mohammad Firoz , a native of Siliguri in West Bengal from Khajuri Khas. The kidnapped child was also recovered safely from a rented accommodation in the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officer further said that on April 24, police apprehended one of the accused Mohammad Firoz , a native of Siliguri in West Bengal from Khajuri Khas. The kidnapped child was also recovered safely from a rented accommodation in the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During interrogation, Firoz revealed that he works as an e-rickshaw driver and had recently come in contact with a woman named Kali near Hanuman Mandir in Kashmere Gate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During interrogation, Firoz revealed that he works as an e-rickshaw driver and had recently come in contact with a woman named Kali near Hanuman Mandir in Kashmere Gate. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kali allegedly lured Firoz with the promise of easy money and persuaded him to participate in kidnapping children, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kali allegedly lured Firoz with the promise of easy money and persuaded him to participate in kidnapping children, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

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On the day of the incident, the duo targeted children who appeared unattended in the crowded market. The accused attempted to abduct two to three children earlier but failed as their parents intervened. They eventually succeeded in taking away the toddler by offering him eatables, they said.

"Firoz told police that the woman had promised to pay him ₹20,000 to keep the child for a few days, after which she intended to sell the toddler to a prospective buyer," the DCP added.

To evade detection, the accused changed multiple e-rickshaws and used narrow lanes to move around the city before hiding the child at his associate's rented room.

The police said the accused has a criminal history and was previously involved in nine cases related to theft and the Arms Act.

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Firoz is also a proclaimed offender in three cases registered at different police stations in Delhi, they added.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding female accused and to ascertain whether the duo is linked to a larger child trafficking network.

Further investigation in the case is in progress.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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