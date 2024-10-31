‘Tonight matters’: Gopal Rai calls on Delhiites to celebrate Diwali responsibly amid pollution concerns

On Diwali day, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai appealed to residents to celebrate the festival responsibly, saying that “tonight is very important.” He urged everyone to avoid bursting firecrackers amid rising pollution concerns, warning that the city's air quality index (AQI) has increased and stressing that incidents of firecracker use at night would be addressed. Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai(ANI)

Delhi government had previously imposed a comprehensive ban on the manufacture, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers.

“In some places, the AQI has increased but tonight is very important. If we all try to come together and keep one thing in mind that we have to celebrate Diwali with diyas and distribute sweets and not create problems for children and elders in our homes by burning crackers. If the whole of Delhi takes care of the lives of our children and elders, then I think that we can save Delhi from the smoke that happens every year after Diwali...Such incidents (of bursting firecrackers) are coming to notice and the police are working on them on the ground. Such incidents happening at night will also be stopped...I believe it is more important than police enforcement that we all fulfil our duty to humanity,” Gopal Rai told ANI on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Gopal Rai announced the formation of 377 teams to enforce the firecracker ban across the national capital. He said that authorities are collaborating with resident welfare associations, market associations, and social organisations to raise awareness.

Police teams have also been deployed to ensure compliance with the firecracker ban.

“Legal action will be taken against those found bursting crackers. They may also be booked under the relevant sections of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) for violating government orders,” an officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

On Wednesday, former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal also urged residents to refrain from bursting firecrackers and instead light diyas during Diwali, saying that the festival symbolises lights, not firecrackers.

Kejriwal, speaking at a press conference, said, “Even the Supreme Court and High Court say that in view of the pollution, we should not burst crackers; we should light diyas. This is the festival of lights and not fireworks. It is not as if we are doing a favour to anybody. Whatever pollution will happen, our children will suffer from it, so there is no Hindu-Muslim in this. Everyone's life is important.”

Anand Vihar's AQI in ‘severe’ category

Delhi's air quality remained “very poor” on Thursday morning, the day of Diwali, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 330 at 9 am. It is expected to worsen as the festivities continue.

Residents awoke to a sky thick with smog, particularly in Anand Vihar, where the AQI fell into the “severe” category.

The AQI categories are as follows: 0-50 is 'good,' 51-100 is 'satisfactory,' 101-200 is 'moderate,' 201-300 is 'poor,' 301-400 is 'very poor,' 401-450 is 'severe,' and above 450 is 'severe plus.'

Adverse weather conditions, vehicle emissions, stubble burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources exacerbate hazardous air quality levels in the Delhi-NCR region during winter. According to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, pollution peaks between November 1 and 15, coinciding with an increase in stubble-burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana.