Top ED official denies filing money laundering case against Manish Sisodia

An Enforcement Directorate's top official on Tuesday denied the reports that the agency has filed a money laundering case against Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise Policy, which is being probed by the CBI. The clarification came soon after additional director of the Enforcement Directorate Sonia Narang confirmed to ANI on record that a money laundering case had been filed against Sisodia, the news agency reported.

The CBI had filed a case against over alleged corruption in the 2021-22 excise policy. The excise policy was subsequently withdrawn by the AAP government.

On August 19, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided 31 locations, including Sisodia's residence, in connection with the case. It has filed an FIR against 15 individuals and entities, including Sisodia.

The policy, which came into effect on November 17 last year, was withdrawn by the Delhi government in July after lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into it. He also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter.

Sisodia holds multiple portfolios in the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government including that of excise and education.

Sisodia too demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the policy.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on the findings of the Delhi chief secretary's report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, officials said.

