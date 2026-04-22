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Toxic mix of effluents causing mass fish deaths in Delhi's Najafgarh drain: Activist

Toxic mix of effluents causing mass fish deaths in Delhi's Najafgarh drain: Activist

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 04:01 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Thousands of dead fish have been seen floating on the Najafgarh drain near the Dhansa regulator, in the past few days, activists said, pointing to possible inflow of excessive untreated residential effluents and industrial wastes as the probable cause.

Toxic mix of effluents causing mass fish deaths in Delhi's Najafgarh drain: Activist

Bhim Singh Rawat, a Yamuna activist and member of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People , said the incident has been observed near Rawta village, on the Delhi-Haryana border.

"This mass fish mortality can be attributed to excessive inflow of untreated residential effluents as well industrial wastes," Rawat said, adding that all this, paired with an increase in temperature might have caused a drop in the DO level, leading to fish deaths.

Najafgarh, one of Delhi's most polluted drains, flows directly into the Yamuna, thus raising further concerns about its pollution level.

Rawat said similar incidents have been observed earlier at major points along the Yamuna as well.

A Delhi Pollution Control Committee analysis published in March showed that the biological oxygen demand at "Najafgarh Jheel Downsteam" was recorded at 60 mg/l, as compared to the desired standard of 30 mg/l. The report also showed that multiple subdrains of the Najafgarh canal also has BOD levels way above the safe limit.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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