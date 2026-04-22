New Delhi, Thousands of dead fish have been seen floating on the Najafgarh drain near the Dhansa regulator, in the past few days, activists said, pointing to possible inflow of excessive untreated residential effluents and industrial wastes as the probable cause.

Toxic mix of effluents causing mass fish deaths in Delhi's Najafgarh drain: Activist

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Bhim Singh Rawat, a Yamuna activist and member of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People , said the incident has been observed near Rawta village, on the Delhi-Haryana border.

"This mass fish mortality can be attributed to excessive inflow of untreated residential effluents as well industrial wastes," Rawat said, adding that all this, paired with an increase in temperature might have caused a drop in the DO level, leading to fish deaths.

Najafgarh, one of Delhi's most polluted drains, flows directly into the Yamuna, thus raising further concerns about its pollution level.

Rawat said similar incidents have been observed earlier at major points along the Yamuna as well.

A Delhi Pollution Control Committee analysis published in March showed that the biological oxygen demand at "Najafgarh Jheel Downsteam" was recorded at 60 mg/l, as compared to the desired standard of 30 mg/l. The report also showed that multiple subdrains of the Najafgarh canal also has BOD levels way above the safe limit.

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{{^usCountry}} Radhey Shyam Sharma, head of Delhi University's Department of Environmental Studies, said fish can be taken as an bio-indicator of ecosystem health. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Radhey Shyam Sharma, head of Delhi University's Department of Environmental Studies, said fish can be taken as an bio-indicator of ecosystem health. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Mass fish deaths can signify extreme stress on environment. Najafgarh drain already has a very high level of pollution but that problem is compounded by mixture toxicity," Sharma told PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Mass fish deaths can signify extreme stress on environment. Najafgarh drain already has a very high level of pollution but that problem is compounded by mixture toxicity," Sharma told PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "A particular pollutant can be present at comparative low levels and would not be a problem if present alone. However, when multiple pollutants are present, they might chemically react with each other and lead to mixture toxicity," he explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "A particular pollutant can be present at comparative low levels and would not be a problem if present alone. However, when multiple pollutants are present, they might chemically react with each other and lead to mixture toxicity," he explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Calling the incident extremely concerning, both called for proper investigation and immediate action to rectify the "imbalance". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling the incident extremely concerning, both called for proper investigation and immediate action to rectify the "imbalance". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "These incidents are a message that we need to take some form of action," Sharma said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "These incidents are a message that we need to take some form of action," Sharma said. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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