Tractor rally: Mobile internet suspended for 12 hrs at 5 protest sites in Delhi

With the intense protests by the farmers against the Centre’s three new farm laws refusing to die down, the Central government has now ordered suspension of internet services for 12 hours at five border points of Delhi to ensure public safety.

In an order issued by the Union ministry of home affairs, the Central government has suspended telecom services at Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi areas of Delhi. The order issued by deputy secretary (MHA) Shailendra Vikram Singh stated that even the adjoining areas of these five protest hubs will witness temporary suspension of internet services.

“In exercise of the power conferred by Section 7n of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, read with sub-rule 1 of Rule 2 of the temporary suspension of telecom services (public emergency or public safety) rules 2017, and in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency it is necessary and expedient to order, the temporary suspension of internet services in the areas of Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi and their adjoining areas in the NCT of Delhi from 12.00 hours to 23.59 hours on January 26, 2021,” read the order issued on Tuesday afternoon.

The order was issued with the approval of the Union home secretary.

The tractor parade planned on Republic Day as a symbol of farmers’ demand to repeal the three controversial farm laws turned violent and continues to be volatile.

The last time Delhi saw such temporary internet service suspension was during the north-east Delhi riots in February last year.