Traders’ body writes to L-G, wants lockdown till May 15

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has written to the Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal, demanding extension of lockdown in the national capital till May 15. Delhi is already under a lockdown till May 3, with only essential services and government offices allowed to function.

Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of CAIT, said, “Traders will be the worst affected due to extension of the lockdown, but the situation in Delhi is such that there is no other option. If lockdown is not extended after May 3, it will be difficult to break the chain. We have requested the L-G to extend the lockdown till May 15.”

However, some other trader associations said the government should only extend the restrictions for a week, and ensure stricter enforcement of curbs.They said the curbs should be reviewed each week. They said if the lockdown was extended immediately till May 15, it will not only lead to losses for them but trigger panic among the migrant workers employed by them.

Atul Bhargava, president of New Delhi Traders Association said: “The situation is such that extension of the lockdown is the need of the hour. But it should be done for a week and then reviewed. There should be strict enforcement of the lockdown norms. Even when markets open, there is a need to ensure that there is strict enforcement.”

The Lajpat Nagar market association said traders were largely of the view that the lockdown should be extended for a week. Sanjay Bhargava, president of Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar mandal said, “Delhi is still reporting 20,000-plus cases daily. The positivity rate has not come down. The present situation is not conducive to reopen markets. Most traders feel that it should be extended, but we will take a final call this weekend.”

Brijesh Goyal, chairman of Chamber of Trade and Industry and convener of AAP’s traders’ wing, said,“Let the Delhi government take a call on it. We have been talking to traders and a large number of them are in favour of extending the lockdown. But if it is extended for 15 days at one go, it will result in panic among migrant workers who are employed in markets.”

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has written to the Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal, demanding extension of lockdown in the national capital till May 15. Delhi is already under a lockdown till May 3, with only essential services and government offices allowed to function. Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of CAIT, said, “Traders will be the worst affected due to extension of the lockdown, but the situation in Delhi is such that there is no other option. If lockdown is not extended after May 3, it will be difficult to break the chain. We have requested the L-G to extend the lockdown till May 15.” However, some other trader associations said the government should only extend the restrictions for a week, and ensure stricter enforcement of curbs.They said the curbs should be reviewed each week. They said if the lockdown was extended immediately till May 15, it will not only lead to losses for them but trigger panic among the migrant workers employed by them. Atul Bhargava, president of New Delhi Traders Association said: “The situation is such that extension of the lockdown is the need of the hour. But it should be done for a week and then reviewed. There should be strict enforcement of the lockdown norms. Even when markets open, there is a need to ensure that there is strict enforcement.” The Lajpat Nagar market association said traders were largely of the view that the lockdown should be extended for a week. Sanjay Bhargava, president of Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar mandal said, “Delhi is still reporting 20,000-plus cases daily. The positivity rate has not come down. The present situation is not conducive to reopen markets. Most traders feel that it should be extended, but we will take a final call this weekend.” MORE FROM THIS SECTION Govt to keep 20 MT oxygen as ‘buffer stock’ for emergency use ‘Some states getting more O2 than they need, Delhi gets less?’: Court to Centre Fatalities hit yet another high as 395 die of Covid-19 Short of doses, Delhi to keep expanded jabs drive on hold Brijesh Goyal, chairman of Chamber of Trade and Industry and convener of AAP’s traders’ wing, said,“Let the Delhi government take a call on it. We have been talking to traders and a large number of them are in favour of extending the lockdown. But if it is extended for 15 days at one go, it will result in panic among migrant workers who are employed in markets.”