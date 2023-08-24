Traders in New Delhi want the markets to remain open during G-20

Several traders wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking lieutenant governor VK Saxena and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday opposing the state government’s decision to shut markets falling under the New Delhi police’s jurisdiction on September 8, 9, and 10 owing to the upcoming G20 Summit, according to documents seen by HT.

Shoppers at Connaught Place on August 20. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

The traders, in the letter, said that a four-day long closure — including Janmashtami on September 7 and the summit on 8, 9, and 10 — will lead to large-scale financial losses and urged the authorities to reconsider the decision. The traders said they were “surprised” by the decision after all the renovation that was carried out in these upscale markets.

“The markets are likely to be closed for four consecutive days which will lead to financial losses to the traders. New Delhi traders were waiting for G20 for many months and the news of the closure of markets is disappointing,” said Brijesh Goyal, chairperson, Chamber of Trade and Industry, a federation of a group of city-based traders.

The prominent markets that will be closed include Connaught Place, Malcha Marg, Khan Market, Shankar Market, Janpath, Mohan Singh Place, and Palika Bazaar. “All the shops in these markets including restaurants and bars will remain closed,” said a government official, requesting anonymity. However, all markets outside of the New Delhi area will remain open including several popular ones like Lajpat Nagar and Chandni Chowk.

Saxena on Wednesday approved a proposal to declare September 8-10 as holidays due to the summit. All government and private offices and educational institutions will remain shut on these days, the notification said, which came a day after the Delhi Police wrote to chief secretary Naresh Kumar, recommending that these dates be declared a government holiday. Kejriwal had approved the file and sent it to the LG.

Sanjeev Mehra, president Khan Market Traders Association, said that the market is popular among foreign tourists and has been visited by dignitaries in the past like the president of Brazil and the daughter of former US president Bill Clinton, among others.

“Everyone was surprised when the government announced that these markets would be closed because renovation work in these markets for G20 went on for a long time,” said Mehra.

Mehra appealed to the government to reconsider its decision. “The traders promise to follow any standard operating procedure that the government gives to us for the summit. Most of the staff in the Khan Market shops are already verified,” said Mehra.

In the letter to PM Modi the CTI said that these markets were “unique” and popular among people.

Amit Gupta, executive committee member, New Delhi Traders Association, said traders in Connaught Place were worried about revenue loss due to a complete market closure during the weekend.

“The entire CP has already been renovated and beautified. We urge the government to keep the markets open so that the traders can provide Indian food and shopping experience to the G20 dignitaries. The shops have to pay high fixed expenses and they will badly suffer otherwise,” said Gupta.

A Delhi government official said that the decision to close the markets only in select areas was taken after a request from the Delhi Police to minimise congestion and inconvenience to the public.