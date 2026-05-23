New Delhi, Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued a revised advisory ahead of the 'Janjati Saanskritik Samagam' at the Red Fort on Sunday, warning of major traffic restrictions and diversions across central and north Delhi as nearly one lakh people are likely to attend the event.

Traffic curbs, diversions in central, north Delhi on May 24 for tribal congregation at Red Fort

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The event organised by Janjati Jaagriti Samiti will include multiple 'Shobha Yatras' beginning from Shyamgiri Mandir, Ramlila Maidan, Rajghat, Qudesia Park and Ajmeri Gate before converging at the Red Fort, the advisory said.

Movement of large processions and gathering of participants on May 24 are likely to affect vehicular traffic in several areas and commuters have been advised to avoid non-essential travel on affected routes, the police said.

Traffic restrictions will remain in place on key stretches, including GT Karnal Road, Boulevard Road, Sham Nath Marg, Lothian Road, Netaji Subhash Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Nishad Raj Marg and several adjoining roads at different time slots from noon onwards.

According to the advisory, traffic movement on Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate Chowk to Chhatta Rail at both carriageways will remain closed from 12 pm till 3 am. Restrictions will also remain in force on Nishad Raj Marg till 3 am.

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{{^usCountry}} Traffic movement is also likely to be affected on Rajpura Road, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Ring Road near Salimgarh bypass, ITO, BSZ Marg, DDU Marg, Minto Road, Chawri Bazar and Desh Bandhu Gupta Road. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Traffic movement is also likely to be affected on Rajpura Road, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Ring Road near Salimgarh bypass, ITO, BSZ Marg, DDU Marg, Minto Road, Chawri Bazar and Desh Bandhu Gupta Road. {{/usCountry}}

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The police said buses and commercial vehicles will be diverted from several points, including Barakhamba, Jhandewalan and Delhi Gate, during the restricted period.

Special arrangements and alternate routes have also been issued for commuters travelling to Old Delhi Railway Station, New Delhi Railway Station and ISBT Kashmere Gate.

Passengers heading to Old Delhi Railway Station have been advised to use Rani Jhansi Flyover, Mori Gate and Pul Dufferin routes due to restrictions on Netaji Subhash Marg and Lothian Road.

Similarly, commuters travelling to New Delhi Railway Station on the Ajmeri Gate side have been advised to avoid DBG Road and instead use Rani Jhansi Road, Panchkuian Road and Minto Road.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.