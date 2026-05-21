New Delhi, The Delhi Police on Thursday said that traffic movement is likely to remain affected on several major roads in Central and North Delhi on May 24 due to the 'Janjati Saanskritik Samagam' at the Red Fort and multiple 'Shobha Yatras' heading towards the venue, according to an advisory.

Traffic curbs in Delhi on May 24 due to 'Janjati Saanskritik Samagam' at Red Fort

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The advisory said around one lakh people are expected to participate in the event being organised by Janjati Jaagriti Samiti. 'Shobha Yatras' will commence from Shyamgiri Mandir, Ramlila Maidan, Rajghat, Qudesia Park and Ajmeri Gate before proceeding towards the Red Fort.

Traffic restrictions and diversions are likely on GT Karnal Road from Shastri Park to Tis Hazari, Boulevard Road from Khoya Mandi U-turn to Ring Road under Yudhister Setu, Sham Nath Marg and Lothian Road, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Movement is also likely to remain affected on Hamilton Road from Pul Dufferin to Kela Ghat, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg from Kodiya Pul to Chhatta Rail and Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate Chowk to Chhatta Rail on both carriageways, the advisory read.

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{{^usCountry}} Restrictions are also likely on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate, Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate Chowk and Nishad Raj Marg on both carriageways, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Restrictions are also likely on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate, Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate Chowk and Nishad Raj Marg on both carriageways, it said. {{/usCountry}}

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Traffic movement is also likely to remain affected on Rajpura Road and adjoining stretches, Ring Road and Salimgarh Bypass from Chandgi Ram Akhara to the IP Flyover, ITO Chowk, BSZ Marg, DDU Marg, Minto Road, Shradhanand Marg, Chawri Bazar Road and Desh Bandhu Gupta Marg.

According to the advisory, buses and commercial vehicles will not be allowed on Ranjeet Singh Flyover and Ranjeet Singh Marg from 12 noon to 4 pm and will be diverted via ITO and IP Marg. Traffic from Delhi Gate Chowk towards Red Fort and Rajghat will remain restricted from 12 noon till 3 am.

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Commuters travelling towards ISBT Kashmere Gate have been advised to use Ring Road below Yudhister Setu and walk towards the bus terminal if required. Those heading towards Old Delhi Railway Station have been advised to use the Rani Jhansi Flyover-Mori Gate-Pul Dufferin route.

Traffic police also advised commuters travelling towards New Delhi Railway Station and the Ajmeri Gate side to avoid DBG Road and use alternate routes via Panchkuian Road, Minto Road and Bhabhuti Marg.

Motorists have been advised to avoid non-essential travel through affected stretches, plan journeys in advance, keep sufficient travel time and use public transport, including Delhi Metro and buses, wherever possible, the advisory said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.