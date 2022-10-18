Traffic likely to be disrupted as Interpol’s assembly begins today in Delhi

Vehicular movement is likely to be disrupted in central Delhi as Interpol’s four-day 90th Annual General Assembly commences on Tuesday at the Pragati Maidan in the national capital. The Delhi Traffic Police said they have made elaborate arrangements for the event for which delegations from 195 nations have gathered in the capital.

Roads around the assembly’s venue will be sealed for vehicle movement before Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering around noon on Tuesday. The traffic will accordingly be diverted to alternate routes, increasing the volume of vehicles there.

The foreign delegates are staying at seven luxury hotels in central Delhi. The traffic snarls were expected to worsen, especially during the evening peak hours as Diwali and Bhai Dooj festivals are around the corner and the shopping rush for them has begun. Security agencies have also increased their presence on the streets and were carrying out checks in view of the presence of foreign delegates in the city.

On Saturday, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory informing people about traffic diversions from Tuesday to Friday in view of the assembly and urged them to use public transport, especially in the New Delhi police district area. The advisory also suggested work from home option over the four days.

Police said that traffic on Ashoka Road, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, Barakhamba Road, Sikandra Road, Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Kamal Attaturk Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Shanti Path, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Maharshi Raman Marg, Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Gurgaon Roa, Mehram Nagar Tunnel and Aerocity and T3 Approach Road was expected to be affected.

