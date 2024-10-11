Menu Explore
Traffic police writes to PWD for road expansion near Chirag Delhi

BySnehil Sinha, New Delhi
Oct 12, 2024 05:18 AM IST

Delhi traffic police urged PWD to remove a divider on JB Tito Marg to ease congestion at the Chirag Delhi Metro intersection amid ongoing repairs.

The Delhi traffic police has written to the Public Works Department (PWD) to remove or shorten a divider on JB Tito Marg at the intersection at the Outer Ring Road near the Chirag Delhi Metro Station to widen the stretch in a bid to reduce traffic congestion, officials said on Friday.

he traffic police suggested that if the divider is removed or shortened by at least 50 metres, the road will become wider giving more space for traffic taking a left from JB Tito Marg to Outer Ring Road towards Nehru Place. (Representational image/HT Archive)
The intersection already faces heavy congestion due to ongoing repairs on the 3.5-kilometre-long stretch from Chirag Delhi to Modi Mills will take at least two more months.

“It is submitted that the traffic coming from JB Tito Marg on Moolchand side towards the Chirag Delhi Flyover is free for a left turn on the Outer Ring Road towards Nehru Place. However, during peak hours vehicles that want to make a left turn do not get space to do it due to heavy congestion. This inconveniences road commuters,” said the letter sent by traffic police to PWD earlier this week. HT has seen the letter.

It adds that there is a divider segregating the service road from the main road. The traffic police suggested that if the divider is removed or shortened by at least 50 metres, the road will become wider giving more space for traffic taking a left from JB Tito Marg to Outer Ring Road towards Nehru Place.

PWD officials said the suggestion has been received but no decision has been taken on it as of now.

“We will need to conduct a traffic volume count and site inspection. If it is a simple intersection redesign process, it will not take much effort and can be done after taking necessary approvals. We can only decide after visiting the site,” said a PWD official.

Meanwhile, residents said that traffic along the Outer Ring Road has been worsening in the past few years and made it difficult for daily commuters.

“We keep discussing the traffic situation with police and PWD that is becoming worse daily in south Delhi. The Outer Ring Road traffic moves at a snail’s pace every day during the morning and evening peak hours. This also spills into the residential areas now, clogging internal roads. Apart from routine repairs, there is a need to plan major infrastructure changes so that the increasing traffic load can be accommodated,” said Chetan Sharma, chairman of Federation of GK 2 complex RWAs.

