Traffic restrictions in several parts of Delhi as police steps up security on Independence Day

The city traffic police on Friday released a detailed road traffic advisory for Independence Day, restricting movement of vehicles on many roads across the city, especially in central and north Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort during the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

Police said that the traffic advisory has also been shared on their social media handles and urged citizens to check the advisory before stepping out on Sunday.

In a statement on Friday, police said, “The following roads will be closed for general traffic from 4am to 10am and only labelled vehicles (ones given permits) will be permitted. Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail Chowk; Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail Chowk; SP Mukherjee Marg from HCSen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk; Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort; Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg; Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg; Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT; and Outer ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover i.e. Salimgarh Bypass (as and when required).”

Police have also asked citizens to avoid many other stretches, especially between 4am and 10am, including C- Hexagon at India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point and A point of Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Subhash Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg and Ring Road between Nizamuddin Bridge and ISBT bridge.

A detailed list of alternative routes has been shared by police on their website and social media handles.

The list also provides alternative roads to reach railway stations, hospitals and other important places.

Across the city, police are conducting stringent checks in hotels, guest houses, markets and on the road, as the force remains on high alert ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

“Members of the public are requested not to touch any suspicious object. They are requested to immediately report about the presence of any unidentified/suspected object, suspicious movement of individuals and vehicles, or anything out of the ordinary, to the nearest policeman,” police said in a statement.