Man, woman found dead at house in Rohini; suicide suspected

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 16, 2023 11:30 PM IST

A man and a woman were found dead in outer Delhi's Rohini, with police attributing the deaths to suicide, reportedly due to the man's upcoming marriage to another woman. No suicide note was found.

A man and a woman, who were in a relationship, were found dead at a house in outer Delhi’s Rohini on Friday, police said.

Police attributed the deaths to suicide. No suicide note was, however, recovered from the spot.

Ravi Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north), said that the prima facie cause for the alleged suicides was the fixture of the 25-year-old man’s marriage to another woman. He lived with his family in a neighbourhood of Shahbad Dairy, and worked as a civil defence volunteer with the Delhi Transport Corporation.

The woman, 26, was married but had separated from her husband. She used to live by herself on the fourth floor of a building in Rohini Sector 34, the officer said.

The deceased were in a relationship for several months, said police.

Police said that the man’s prospective marriage was the likely cause of the alleged suicides. “The couple were upset due to the man marrying another woman, and the suicide pact seems to be a result of that,” said the DCP.

Early on Friday morning, the man told his family that he was going to work, police said. But he went to the woman’s house. At around 9am, police received a call that the two people had died in the house.

Police said they do not suspect foul play and have initiated inquest proceedings in the case.

