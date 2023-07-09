Home / Cities / Delhi News / IIT-Delhi student dies by suicide at hostel room, say police

IIT-Delhi student dies by suicide at hostel room, say police

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 09, 2023 11:37 PM IST

Prima facie, it appears that the student took the extreme step because he failed an exam, said the police

A 20-year-old B.Tech final-year student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi died by suicide in a hostel on the campus in south Delhi late Saturday night, police officers familiar with the matter said on Sunday. According to the police, the student had completed his final year exams.

The body of the student was shifted to a government hospital’s mortuary for an autopsy. (Representational Image/Getty)
Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Manoj C said that the police control room received information about the death around midnight, after which a team from Kishangarh police station was sent to the hostel. The police officers learned that the student had hanged himself with a nylon rope.

According to a PTI report, the student died by suicide in his room at the hostel. The room was locked from the inside, and it was opened in front of his family members, a senior police officer told PTI.

“The crime scene investigation team inspected the incident site but found nothing suspicious. The inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure are ongoing,” said DCP Manoj.

According to police officers associated with the case, the hostel room where the student lived was checked but no suicide note, which could help ascertain the exact reason behind his taking the extreme step, was found. Senior police officers said that the family members and hostel mates of the student were questioned.

“Initial enquiry revealed that the student failed in one exam, and he was upset because of that. Prime facie, it appears that he may have taken the extreme step because of this reason. However, it would be too early to conclude. Further enquiry is on,” said a senior police officer involved in the investigation, who asked not to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

A spokesperson for IIT-Delhi said, “It was a very sad and unfortunate incident. The Delhi Police is investigating the matter.”

