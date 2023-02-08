Travel agent shot dead in north Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old travel agent was shot dead by three men on Tuesday evening in Mori Gate area of North Delhi, police said, adding they arrested a 19-year-old man on Wednesday but the other two suspects are still at large.

Police identified the deceased man as Akhilesh Yadav, a resident of Om Nagar in Auraiya district (Uttar Pradesh), and the arrested man as Vishnu Chauhan, a resident of the neighbourhood. They said Chauhan works as a helper with a private bus service in Delhi and was involved in a spat with Yadav. “The district crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) officials inspected the scene of crime. After recording the statements of Yadav’s relatives, they sent the body to the mortuary at Subzi Mandi for an autopsy which revealed a bullet had hit his skull,” said deputy commissioner of police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

He added that they identified the three perpetrators on the basis of manual and technical surveillance. “Raids are on and the remaining suspects will be nabbed soon. A case under Section 302 (culpable homicide amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act has been registered against them at Subzi Mandi police station,” the DCP said.

