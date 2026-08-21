Truck fitted with more than permitted cylinders, say cops about Delhi CNG station blast

New Delhi

The CNG station in Tikri Kalan, where the blast took place. (HT Photo)

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR into a blast at a fuel station in Tikri Kalan that took place while a CNG-run truck was being refuelled on Wednesday, which left three people dead, with an initial probe revealing that the truck was fitted with more than the permitted number of cylinders, officers aware of the matter said on Thursday.

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Police said that they are also questioning the dealer who runs the fuel station and his staffers in connection with the case. Senior police officers said multiple inspections of the site, truck and equipment have taken place.

“The cause of the blast is still not clear but our local staff and IGL [Indraprastha Gas Limited] team informed that the truck, which has authorisation to only have six CNG cylinders, was found fitted with additional cylinders. These additional cylinders were being refuelled when the incident took place. We will question the truck driver as well. He too sustained burn injuries, but is stable,” a senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said.

Around 3.30pm on Wednesday, a huge blast took place at the CNG station when the truck, bearing a Haryana registration number, was being refuelled. Three fuel station employees, identified as Manish Prasad, 26, Sunny Singh, 30, and Brahmjeet Singh, 34, died in the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} A spokesperson for IGL said the station is owned and operated by Aadhya Energies. “Preliminary findings from the investigation indicate that... a few additional cylinders were perhaps fitted in the vehicle at the time of the incident. The legitimacy of these additional cylinders fitted in the truck, along with the precise cause of the incident, are currently under investigation by the relevant authorities…” the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A spokesperson for IGL said the station is owned and operated by Aadhya Energies. “Preliminary findings from the investigation indicate that... a few additional cylinders were perhaps fitted in the vehicle at the time of the incident. The legitimacy of these additional cylinders fitted in the truck, along with the precise cause of the incident, are currently under investigation by the relevant authorities…” the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the FIR has been registered under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, against unidentified persons. The FIR states that Manish and Brahmjeet went to refuel the tank but it exploded.

Pump leak alleged

The family of one of the deceased persons has demanded action against the dealer over alleged leaks from pipes over the past two to three months.

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Vijay Prasad, Manish’s uncle, said, “We don’t know what caused the blast but our son is gone. Who will take care of his five-month-old baby and wife? Around 20 days ago, all staffers were given two-day leave after they complained of leakage in some pipes. In June-end, a similar incident had taken place; staffers complained to the dealer, and he fixed them later. Police should question him also. Where was he and other people when the blast took place? When we reached the site, everyone had fled and our son was left bleeding for 30-40 minutes without help.”

A staffer, who suffered injuries to his back during the blast, said, “We think there was some problem, maybe overpressure in the tank or gas leak, which led to the blast. But there’s also issues at the station. We have complained at least twice in the past two months about pipes not working properly or leakages. We all ran when the blast took place but it was too late. Everyone was standing close to each other and the tank suddenly exploded.”

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There was no response from the management of Aadhya Energies to calls seeking comment.

Senior police officers said they will question the dealer and IGL about the allegations. The maintenance of the equipment is the dealer’s responsibility, said the police.