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Trump’s portrait hits New Delhi traffic as US Embassy rolls out 'Happy Birthday America!' rickshaws

Trump’s portrait hits New Delhi traffic as US Embassy rolls out 'Happy Birthday America!' rickshaws

Published on: May 20, 2026 02:13 pm IST
AP |
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NEW DELHI — In New Delhi’s chaotic traffic, where the backs of auto-rickshaws sometimes double as mobile billboards, some commuters are now being greeted by an unlikely face: U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump’s portrait hits New Delhi traffic as US Embassy rolls out 'Happy Birthday America!' rickshaws

Splashed beneath his portrait is the slogan, “Happy Birthday America!”

About 100 auto-rickshaws carrying large images of Trump and the Statue of Liberty have appeared across the Indian capital in recent weeks. In a city where the backs of thousands of three-wheelers are routinely covered with ads for little-known fertility clinics, English-speaking courses and herbal remedies, the American branding stands out.

The unusual advertising campaign was unveiled last month by Sergio Gor, the U.S. ambassador to India. It is part of a broader push by the U.S to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, with celebrations, cultural events and public outreach campaigns planned in several countries.

Announcing the initiative on social media last month, the U.S. Embassy posted, “Freedom is on the move … literally!”

Another driver, Pradeep Kumar, said he agreed to carry the poster mostly because the canopy of his auto-rickshaw was torn and needed covering.

Asked if he knew what the advertisement said, Kumar replied: “I know he is Trump. Don’t know much other than that.”

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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