Two arrested for assaulting cop in Anand Vihar police station

The police have nabbed two men for allegedly assaulting a Delhi Police head constable at the Anand Vihar police station on July 30, a video of which went viral on social media, said officials on Saturday. The other suspects -- among the group of men accused -- in the case are yet to be identified, and action will be taken against them at the earliest, said police.

In the video, at least three men could be seen slapping the police officer in uniform. One of the suspects could be seen holding the policeman by his collar, while several others surrounded the victim. Though the incident took place inside a police station, no other police officers were seen helping the cop. The officer was initially seen retaliating to the group of miscreants, but later, could be seen “folding his hands and asking to let him go”.

One arrested suspect has been identified as Satish Kumar, 29, an advocate by profession. The other suspect, who has been apprehended, is yet to be identified and his role, too, is yet to be verified, according to police.

To be sure, a suspect in the video could be heard saying that “the police officer was drunk and it should be captured on video”, while “another person -- who slapped the cop -- could be seen questioning the officer about why he slapped the other man”.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said that the senior officers were informed about the incident at 11:27pm on July 30, along with an incident of breaking the gold chain of a woman -- identified as Anchal Bakshi -- in Karkardooma village. “The issue was initially between two parties, with one Ajay on one side and Anchal on the other. An inebriated Ajay, who allegedly broke Anchal’s gold chain was apprehended following a complaint, and brought to the Anand Vihar police station for interrogation,” the DCP said.

However, Ajay’s brother -- Satish Choudhary -- and some men reached the police station and tried to pick a fight with the police officers there. Meanwhile, head constable -- Prakash (goes by first name) entered the police station to make a daily diary entry.

“These men provoked him too, and abused and assaulted him. A few men from the group even recorded videos of the incident and circulated them later,” Sathiyasundaram said.

“Two suspects were arrested, and as alleged in the video, Prakash was not inebriated. The suspects attacked him because they were angry at police,” said the DCP, adding that police have provided the injured policeman with medical examination and counselling.

A senior police officer said that cops present at the police station had intervened in the fight, and also rescued the victim officer from the assault, but it was not captured in the video.