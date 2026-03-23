New Delhi, Two persons have been arrested for allegedly duping a Delhi resident of over ₹21 lakh on the pretext of high-return online investments and prepaid tasks, police said on Monday. Two arrested for ₹21.46 lakh online investment fraud in Delhi

The police have arrested Narender, 24, and Prem Prakash alias Lovely, 38, both residents of Rajasthan's Sikar district, they said. Two mobile phones used in the commission of the crime, along with crucial digital evidence, were recovered from them.

According to the police, the case pertains to an online investment fraud in which the complainant was lured into transferring money with promises of lucrative returns. The fraudsters allegedly kept demanding additional payments on various pretexts such as prepaid tasks, account verification and other fabricated charges.

An e-FIR in this regard was registered on November 13, 2025, at the Central district Cyber Police Station under relevant provisions of the BNS, after the victim reported a total loss of ₹21.46 lakh.

During the investigation, the team tracked financial transactions to uncover the money trail. A suspicious transaction of ₹3 lakh was traced to a bank account in Sikar, following which the team reached Rajasthan and questioned a man identified as Surender.

He revealed that the money had been routed through his account by Narender, to whom he handed over the amount in cash. Further investigation led to the arrest of Narender, who allegedly passed on ₹2.8 lakh to Prem Prakash after keeping ₹20,000 as commission.

Prem Prakash, in turn, handed over ₹2.6 lakh to another man, Ankit, after retaining ₹20,000, police said.

Both accused were subsequently apprehended based on technical evidence, statements and field verification.

Efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused, including Ankit, and further investigation is in progress, police added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.