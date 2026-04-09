...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Two arrested for 7 lakh cyber fraud via fake stock investment scheme

Two arrested for ₹7 lakh cyber fraud via fake stock investment scheme

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 07:52 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, Two people have been arrested for allegedly cheating a man of around 7 lakh on the pretext of high returns through a fake stock investment scheme operated via a social media app, police said on Thursday.

Two arrested for 7 lakh cyber fraud via fake stock investment scheme

The accused, identified as Shashikant Sharma and Deepak, were apprehended from the Palam area in Delhi on April 5, they said.

According to police, the case was registered at Cyber Police Station Shahdara on the complaint of a man who alleged that he was duped of 7 lakh after being lured into an investment scheme promising high returns.

The complainant told police that fraudsters posing as a firm's representatives added him to a group on a social media platform. They shared fake credentials and posed as legitimate stock brokers, initially offering free stock recommendations and analysis reports, he said.

Over time, the victim was persuaded to invest money and was shown fictitious investments in initial public offerings, with his portfolio reflecting false utilisation of funds, police said.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network and trace the remaining amount, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
new delhi
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Two arrested for 7 lakh cyber fraud via fake stock investment scheme
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.