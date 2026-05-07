Two boys held for murdering friend in south Delhi’s Bhati Mines

NEW DELHI

According to the police, the victim, a Class 8 student at a government school, went out to play with his friends on Monday, but did not return. (Representative photo)

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The police on Tuesday recovered the body of a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing from Bhati Mines in south Delhi and apprehended two 16-year-old boys, acquaintances of the victim, for allegedly murdering him a day before, officers aware of the matter said. Following the recovery of the body, angry locals staged a road blockade near the Sanjay Colony police post on Wednesday.

Police said the situation was brought under control after officials engaged with the protesters and assured them of a fair and speedy investigation. The boys were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday and sent to an observation home.

Ward councillor Sunder Tanwar said the incident had shaken the local community. “This is a deeply disturbing case. The administration must ensure strict action against those involved and also step up measures to prevent such incidents,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the police, the victim, a Class 8 student at a government school, went out to play with his friends on Monday, but did not return. His parents, both daily wage workers, subsequently approached the police and lodged a missing person complaint. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the police, the victim, a Class 8 student at a government school, went out to play with his friends on Monday, but did not return. His parents, both daily wage workers, subsequently approached the police and lodged a missing person complaint. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A case of kidnapping was registered and sections of murder were added later, officers said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case of kidnapping was registered and sections of murder were added later, officers said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Family members of the victim alleged that officers at the Maidangarhi police station did not provide them satisfactory response when they reported the boy to be missing and sought to file a complaint. “We reached around 8pm to report him missing but they did not lodge our complaint till 12am. They started working to find him only in the morning,” the uncle, 26, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Family members of the victim alleged that officers at the Maidangarhi police station did not provide them satisfactory response when they reported the boy to be missing and sought to file a complaint. “We reached around 8pm to report him missing but they did not lodge our complaint till 12am. They started working to find him only in the morning,” the uncle, 26, said. {{/usCountry}}

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A senior police officer, however, denied the allegations. “As soon as the kidnapping case was registered, police teams started looking for the boy,” the officer said.

A second senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said they enquired with locals and then questioned the two boys who accompanied the victim. “The friends, both minors, revealed that they had strangulated him to death and thrown his body in the forested area,” the officer said.

On their instance, police recovered the boy’s body and subsequently informed the family. “The accused said that they were playing and had an argument, due to which two then decided to kill the victim,” the officer said.

The victim’s family alleged that the two boys were on narcotics and committed the crime under its influence. “They should be tried as adults because they knew what they were doing,” the uncle said.

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The victim’s body was handed over following an autopsy, police said.

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