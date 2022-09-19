Two days after woman found dead in Delhi’s Jaffrabad, husband held for murder

Two days after a 22-year-old woman was found murdered in northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad, police have arrested her husband and his friend in connection with the case.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain identified the suspects as the woman’s husband Shahden alias Shah alias Shoaib, 23, and his friend Mohammed Asif, 19, both residents of old Mustafabad.

On Saturday morning, police received a call regarding a woman who was found dead in a first-floor flat in Maujpur. When they reached the flat, they found the woman, identified as Fatima alias Zara, lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit. The body was shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Fatima’s husband could not be found at the time and police suspected he had murdered her.

During investigation, police found that Fatima and Shahden had been residing in the accommodation for a few months. “We questioned Shahden’s parents, and tracked Shahden to Old Mustafabad. He was apprehended on Monday and interrogated at length where he confessed that, he and his friend Asif had murdered Fatima. On his instance, Asif was also apprehended,” Sain said.

During interrogation, police found that Shahden’s family did not want Fatima and him to get maried, but her family got them married. However, Shahden’s family didn’t accept them. The couple then stayed at different locations in east and northeast Delhi. However, their relationship became strained a few months ago when Shahden allegedly found Fatima with another man, he told police.

“He said he suspected her of infidelity. He also alleged she was orcing him to take her to his parents’ house and he could not because hey would not have accepted their marriage,” a senior police officer said, adding that he then planned to kill Fatima and got his childhood friend Asif to help him.

On the day of incident, Shahden and Asif returned to his house after a party in the wee hours. “He had an altercation with Fatima, after which the duo attacked her with a knife as planned. They then fled the spot taking her mobile phone and IDs. They took an auto to Anand Vihar and from there, they left Delhi for Uttar Pradesh,” the DCP said, adding they returned to Delhi sometime on Sunday night after the police started questioning the family.

