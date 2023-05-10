Delhi police probe murder-suicide as man dies hours after friend

Two men who lived together, aged 31 and 30, died under mysterious circumstances at two different places in Delhi within a gap of six hours on Sunday, police said, adding that they were probing if the men purportedly died by suicide or if there was any foul play behind their deaths.

The 31-year-old man died during treatment at a private hospital in Sunlight Colony in south Delhi, where he was admitted by his friend around 2pm. The friend left him at the hospital and checked into a luxury hotel near Yamuna Sports Complex in Vivek Vihar around 7pm. Around 9pm, he was found bleeding after allegedly jumping from the fifth floor of the hotel, police said.

According to the police, the men worked as hair stylists and were living together in a rented accommodation in New Modern Shahdara in east Delhi for the past six months. They were not in touch with their respective families. The 31-year-old man was married and is survived by his wife and two minor daughters, police said. The 30-year-old man, originally from Ghaziabad, was unmarried and is survived by his mother and brother. Police said the two had known each other for nearly three years, and also worked together at a salon in Hazrat Nizamuddin for some time.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said that at 12.05am on Monday, the Mansarovar Park (MS Park) police station received information that a man was admitted to Jeewan Hospital (Gate no 1) near Sunlight Colony by his 30-year-old friend on Sunday. “The patient was under the influence of alcohol and was throwing up. He died nearly an hour after his admission, during treatment. The person who brought him to the hospital abandoned him as well as the scooter he used to bring the patient,” said DCP Meena.

A police officer probing the case, requesting anonymity, said that the hospital administration informed the Sunlight Colony police about the death of the patient. “The team visited and found that the man who had admitted the patient left after providing his address and contact number. Police tried to contact him but his phone was switched off. Thereafter, the MS Park police were informed about the matter, since the man had informed the hospital that they were from the Shahdara area,” the officer said.

HT reached out to Jeewan Hospital (Gate no 1) administration which did not respond to queries regarding the matter.

According to a senior police officer from Shahdara, when the MS Park police were informed about the patient’s death, the Shahdara police were already making efforts to collect details about a 30-year-old man who died after allegedly falling off the fifth floor of the Leela Ambience at Maharaja Surajmal Road in east Delhi.

DCP Meena said that the Anand Vihar police received a call from the hotel administration about a man falling from the fifth floor of their building.

“The man had checked into the hotel around 7pm. We checked the room and found vomit in the bathroom. Apparently, the man had consumed some poisonous substance,” said the DCP, adding that inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated into both incidents.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing away of one of our guests at the hotel. We would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family at this very difficult time and are providing them with all our support and assistance,” said Aagman Baury, general manager of the Leela Ambience.

Police said that the families did not know where the deceased worked.

“We are waiting for the autopsy reports to ascertain the exact causes of death. There is a possibility that the 30-year-old man may have died by suicide after his friend died at the hospital. We are also probing why the two went to a south Delhi hospital even though they were residents of New Shahdara,” said another police officer, requesting anonymity.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karn Pratap Singh Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital. ...view detail