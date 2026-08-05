New Delhi, Two men have been arrested for allegedly duping a Delhi resident of over ₹1 lakh by posing as executives of a private bank and fraudulently using his credit card to purchase gold coins online, police said on Wednesday.

Two held for duping Delhi man of more than ₹1 lakh in online fraud

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The accused, identified as Vicky Mehta and Chitrasen Tripathi , both residents of Uttam Nagar, were arrested on Tuesday night, they said.

According to the police, the fraud came to light after the resident of New Ashok Nagar lodged a complaint stating that more than ₹1 lakh had been debited from his credit card through multiple unauthorised online transactions.

During the investigation, the police found that the complainant had received a call from a person posing as an executive of a private bank, who allegedly obtained his banking and credit card details on the pretext of increasing the card's credit limit.

Soon afterwards, multiple unauthorised transactions were carried out using the compromised card, resulting in a loss of over ₹1 lakh, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the money was used to purchase gold coins online, which were delivered to an address in Mohan Garden. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the money was used to purchase gold coins online, which were delivered to an address in Mohan Garden. {{/usCountry}}

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The investigation revealed that fake SIM cards were used to place the orders and facilitate delivery, including one allegedly issued in Mehta's name, who was found to be involved in arranging and selling SIM cards for illegal use, they said.

The police said that Tripathi allegedly received the delivery of the gold coins at his residence.

Two mobile phones have been recovered from the accused. Police said the arrested men were working with another associate who allegedly contacted victims while impersonating bank executives, obtained sensitive financial credentials and carried out fraudulent online purchases. Efforts are underway to trace the absconding accused.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.