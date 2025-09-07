Two men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing a 16-year-old boy and dumping his body in a water tank at the old Municipal Corporation Delhi (MCD) office in Rajouri Garden on Friday afternoon, police said. Two men held for killing 16-year-old, dumping body in water tank

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Sharad Bhaskar said the matter was reported around 3.15pm, after which a team from Rajouri Garden police station, along with crime team officials and forensic experts, reached the site.

The deceased, identified as a resident of Raghubir Nagar, was confirmed through preliminary inquiries with locals. He worked as a waste picker.

The crime team and the forensic science laboratory (FSL) inspected the location before the body was shifted to DDU Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Police said the investigation revealed that five friends, all waste pickers, had entered the building late on Thursday night when the security guard was absent. “At the location, four of them got into a fight with the victim and killed him. The accused were identified with the help of CCTV footage. Two of them have been apprehended and are being questioned to ascertain the motive,” a senior police officer said.