Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Two men on a motorcycle die after falling into a drain in east Delhi
delhi news

Two men on a motorcycle die after falling into a drain in east Delhi

Police said that it was not immediately clear if the mishap took place after the motorcycle was hit by a vehicle or if the motorcycle rider lost control while speeding
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 02:27 PM IST
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two men riding a KTM motorcycle died after the motorcycle hit a wall and they fell into an adjacent drain in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar late Tuesday evening. Their bodies were fished out of the drain following a rescue operation carried out by the fire department and Delhi disaster management authority (DDMA), the police said.

Police said the two men were identified as Farhan, 30, a resident of Trilokpuri, and Vijay, 25, from Dwarka. They worked as catering consultants and were returning from their friend’s home when the mishap took place. Their bodies were shifted to the mortuary of Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital for autopsy.

Police said that it was not immediately clear if the mishap took place after the motorcycle was hit by a vehicle or if the motorcycle rider lost control while speeding.

Also Read | Delhi Police trains youngsters to bolster healthcare services

They said they are trying to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the mishap. They are also trying to find out whose name the motorcycle was registered with. Nonetheless, a case of rash and negligent driving causing the deaths has been registered under Indian Penal Code’s sections 279 and 304 A.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said that the police control room had received a call at 8.15pm about an accident involving a motorcycle near New Ashok Nagar drain.

“We called the fire department and DDMA teams and carried out a search and rescue operation. The bodies were fished out after an hour,” said a police officer, who did not want to be identified.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

The Family Man 2’s Chellam sir is Twitter’s new inspiration for hilarious memes

This kitty version of BTS song Butter is going viral. Awws guaranteed

Grace, the healthcare robot, set to relieve burden of Covid frontline workers

Cop comes across skunk with cup stuck on its head, saves the animal. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP