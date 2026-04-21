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Two more arrested for killing trader over parking dispute in Delhi

Two more arrested for killing trader over parking dispute in Delhi

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 05:33 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Police on Tuesday said they arrested two people, including the main accused's stepson, in the shooting of a 34-year-old cloth trader over a parking dispute here.

Two more arrested for killing trader over parking dispute in Delhi

Pankaj Nayyar was allegedly shot dead by his tenant following a heated argument over parking a Toyota Fortuner and a BMW outside their residential building in East Delhi's Preet Vihar area on Monday.

He said the main accused, Gaurav Sharma , a Preet Vihar resident who fired at the deceased, was arrested soon after the incident.

"The team arrested his associates Sunil Sharma and his stepson Siddharth on Tuesday morning. Further investigation is underway," police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar said, "The teams carried out intensive CCTV analysis, technical surveillance, and field enquiries. Footage from cameras installed in and around the crime scene was examined, and local intelligence was developed to identify the absconding suspects."

Police received two PCR calls around 2:22 am and 2:26 am regarding a quarrel and firing.

 
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