New Delhi, Police on Tuesday said they arrested two people, including the main accused's stepson, in the shooting of a 34-year-old cloth trader over a parking dispute here.

Two more arrested for killing trader over parking dispute in Delhi

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Pankaj Nayyar was allegedly shot dead by his tenant following a heated argument over parking a Toyota Fortuner and a BMW outside their residential building in East Delhi's Preet Vihar area on Monday.

He said the main accused, Gaurav Sharma , a Preet Vihar resident who fired at the deceased, was arrested soon after the incident.

"The team arrested his associates Sunil Sharma and his stepson Siddharth on Tuesday morning. Further investigation is underway," police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar said, "The teams carried out intensive CCTV analysis, technical surveillance, and field enquiries. Footage from cameras installed in and around the crime scene was examined, and local intelligence was developed to identify the absconding suspects."

Police received two PCR calls around 2:22 am and 2:26 am regarding a quarrel and firing.

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{{^usCountry}} The dispute arose between two brothers, Pankaj and Paras Nayyar, on one side and Gaurav and his associates, on the other. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The dispute arose between two brothers, Pankaj and Paras Nayyar, on one side and Gaurav and his associates, on the other. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The argument escalated, and Gaurav allegedly fired multiple rounds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The argument escalated, and Gaurav allegedly fired multiple rounds. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One bullet struck Pankaj in the chest, critically injuring him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One bullet struck Pankaj in the chest, critically injuring him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Doctors declared him dead after he was rushed to a private hospital in Nirman Vihar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Doctors declared him dead after he was rushed to a private hospital in Nirman Vihar. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Paras also sustained minor injuries and was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Paras also sustained minor injuries and was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said he was released after receiving first aid. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said he was released after receiving first aid. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said Gaurav fled the scene after the incident along with his associates, Sunil and his stepson. He was later tracked and arrested in Model Town. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Gaurav fled the scene after the incident along with his associates, Sunil and his stepson. He was later tracked and arrested in Model Town. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Preliminary investigation suggests the dispute had been ongoing over parking arrangements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preliminary investigation suggests the dispute had been ongoing over parking arrangements. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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