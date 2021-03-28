Home / Cities / Delhi News / Two people arrested as brawl breaks out between two groups in Delhi's Aerocity
delhi news

Two people arrested as brawl breaks out between two groups in Delhi's Aerocity

The incident took place on late Friday night in a driveway where several cars were parked.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 02:34 AM IST
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Ranjeev Ranjan said, "We have registered a case and two of the main accused have been arrested."(Representational image)

A brawl broke out between two groups in Aerocity when one of their vehicles "slightly touched" another following which two men were arrested, police said on Saturday.

Those arrested were identified as Taranjit Singh (31), a resident of Janakupuri who deals in sale and purchase of cars and Naveen Kumar (29), a resident of Chhawla village who is a property dealer. Both of them have no previous criminal history, the police said, adding other accused involved in the fight are being identified.

The incident took place on late Friday night in a driveway where several cars were parked. Singh and Kumar were leaving after dinner when one of their vehicles "slightly touched" the other vehicle. They got into a fight and several other men also joined them, the police said.

When the security guards and staffers there tried to intervene, the men attacked them as well.

In the video of the incident, several men could be seen fighting with each other. They can be seen punching, slapping and hurling abuses. Two-three women can also be seen joining them and being manhandled.

A senior police officer said the two parties involved did not file a complaint against each other."But we registered a case under sections of affray and other relevant sections for violation of COVID protocols," the officer said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

As cases spike, city caps guests for weddings, other gatherings

Delhi govt issues SOP for protection of interfaith couples

Hospital shoot-out: Gangster Fajja escaped custody, fled towards Nand Nagari on stolen bike, confirm police

Satyendar Jain takes stock of cleaning of 600 water bodies in city

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Ranjeev Ranjan said, "We have registered a case and two of the main accused have been arrested. Further investigation is underway and we are trying to identify others who were involved in the incident."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi aerocity
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP