Two Ugandan nationals held iwth 12.9kg heroin at Delhi’s IGI airport

New Delhi: Two Ugandan women have been arrested at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport with 12.9 kg of heroine, worth around ₹90 crores in the International market, customs officials said on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The women, who arrived in Delhi from Nairobi (Kenya) via Abu Dhabi, had concealed the seized narcotic substance in false bottom cavities of their check-in luggage, through which they were able to safely get past security at other airports.

The incident occurred between Friday night and the early hours of Saturday, with one of the two women first taken in for a physical check and inspection, following an earlier tip-off. The use of canines from the dog squad was made while carrying out a physical check, with the dogs indicating the presence of a possible narcotic substance, officials said.

“We then carried out a detailed baggage search and questioned the first woman, who admitted to have heroine in her check-in baggage. Upon inspecting the bag, it was found to be ingeniously concealed in a specially-made cavity underneath the fibre-plastic base of her suitcase. Around 5.4 kgs had been vacuum-packed in plastic and paper bags,” a senior customs official said, on condition of anonymity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials said the second woman passenger, who exited the flight much later, was apprehended shortly after and was found to be carrying 7.5 kgs of heroin in a similarly designed cavity in her suitcase.

“The women said they had been offered money by a Kenyan national to bring certain goods to Delhi. They were handed over the drugs in Nairobi, along with the flight tickets and certain documents to cover their visit as medical tourists. They were to hand over the heroin soon after exiting the airport,” the official said, stating the two women will be probed further.

The customs had earlier seized around three kgs of heroin from a Kenyan national on October 29, who too had come to Delhi from Nairobi. Just prior to that, 2 kgs of heroin had been seized from two Indian nationals coming from Uganda. So far this year, over 100 kg of heroin has been seized and 26 people arrested by customs at the Delhi airport.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}