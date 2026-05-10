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Two wanted shooters held after exchange of fire in central Delhi

Two wanted shooters held after exchange of fire in central Delhi

Published on: May 10, 2026 04:05 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Two alleged shooters wanted in Karol Bagh firing case were arrested after a brief exchange of fire with the Delhi Police in the Kamla Market area, an official said on Sunday.

Two wanted shooters held after exchange of fire in central Delhi

The accused, identified as Deepanshu alias Sahil Bouncer, 28, and Avinash, 24, were apprehended on the night of May 9 during an ongoing anti-gangster crackdown, he said.

According to police, the duo was wanted in a firing case registered at Karol Bagh police station in April and had been evading arrest for a long time.

Police said several other accused linked to the same case, including Pankaj alias Mohit, Ajay alias Gunga, Montu and Aakash, had already been arrested earlier.

"Acting on a tip-off, a team laid a trap near Turkman Road near Zakir Hussain College in Kamla Market after receiving information that the two accused would arrive there on a scooter around 10 pm with plans to target a member of the rival Rohit alias Mota gang," the police officer said.

Police said Deepanshu, a school dropout from Karol Bagh, was previously involved in robbery and other criminal cases, while Avinash, a graduate, was also earlier involved in a robbery case.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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