New Delhi, Two alleged shooters wanted in Karol Bagh firing case were arrested after a brief exchange of fire with the Delhi Police in the Kamla Market area, an official said on Sunday.

Two wanted shooters held after exchange of fire in central Delhi

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The accused, identified as Deepanshu alias Sahil Bouncer, 28, and Avinash, 24, were apprehended on the night of May 9 during an ongoing anti-gangster crackdown, he said.

According to police, the duo was wanted in a firing case registered at Karol Bagh police station in April and had been evading arrest for a long time.

Police said several other accused linked to the same case, including Pankaj alias Mohit, Ajay alias Gunga, Montu and Aakash, had already been arrested earlier.

"Acting on a tip-off, a team laid a trap near Turkman Road near Zakir Hussain College in Kamla Market after receiving information that the two accused would arrive there on a scooter around 10 pm with plans to target a member of the rival Rohit alias Mota gang," the police officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} At about 10.20 pm, the suspects arrived on the scooter and, upon finding themselves surrounded, took positions behind the scooter and a tree before opening indiscriminate fire at the police party, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At about 10.20 pm, the suspects arrived on the scooter and, upon finding themselves surrounded, took positions behind the scooter and a tree before opening indiscriminate fire at the police party, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said four rounds were fired by the accused and one bullet struck the bulletproof jacket worn by Inspector Rohit Kumar. The police team retaliated in self-defence and fired at the accused, injuring them in their legs before overpowering and apprehending them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said four rounds were fired by the accused and one bullet struck the bulletproof jacket worn by Inspector Rohit Kumar. The police team retaliated in self-defence and fired at the accused, injuring them in their legs before overpowering and apprehending them. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Both accused were shifted to LNJP Hospital for treatment under police supervision. Police recovered one pistol with a magazine, one country-made firearm, three live cartridges and 10 empty cartridges from the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both accused were shifted to LNJP Hospital for treatment under police supervision. Police recovered one pistol with a magazine, one country-made firearm, three live cartridges and 10 empty cartridges from the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The scooter used by the accused was also seized and was found to be stolen. An FIR has been registered at Kamla Market police station and further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The scooter used by the accused was also seized and was found to be stolen. An FIR has been registered at Kamla Market police station and further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said Deepanshu, a school dropout from Karol Bagh, was previously involved in robbery and other criminal cases, while Avinash, a graduate, was also earlier involved in a robbery case.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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