Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Two-day Delhi assembly session from January 3
delhi news

Two-day Delhi assembly session from January 3

In view of the Covid threat, officials said assembly members will be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Earlier in the day, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Delhi cabinet has approved the setting up of a Delhi Teachers’ University and said that a bill on it will be placed before the assembly in the coming session. (HT Photo)
Updated on Dec 21, 2021 01:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Delhi assembly will hold a two-day session on January 3 and 4, an official bulletin said on Monday.

“Hon’ble members are informed that the fourth part of second session of Seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will commence on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 11 am in the Assembly Hall,” the bulletin said.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Delhi cabinet has approved the setting up of a Delhi Teachers’ University and said that a bill on it will be placed before the assembly in the coming session.

Though the sessions have been tentatively fixed for January 3 and 4, the bulletin said the session may be extended if required.

In view of the Covid threat, officials said assembly members will be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. “They will sit according to a plan to ensure proper physical distance between them,” the bulletin stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arvind kejriwal
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
R Madhavan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP