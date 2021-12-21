Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ugandan national held with heroin worth 14 crore at Delhi airport

Customs officials say the woman arrived from Dubai and was taken for a detailed baggage examination, based on a tip-off.
The woman has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the drugs have been seized. (Picture for representation only)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 11:20 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A woman from Uganda was arrested at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Tuesday by the customs department after she was found carrying heroin worth 14.14 crore in her luggage.

Customs officials say the woman arrived from Dubai and was taken for a detailed baggage examination, based on a tip-off.

“We recovered a white powdery substance concealed inside the bag. The powder was later tested and turned out to be heroin,” said an official who requested anonymity, adding they recovered a total of 2020 grams of the substance.

“The woman has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the drugs have been seized,” the customs department added.

