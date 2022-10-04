‘Unconstitutional’: Manish Sisodia after Delhi L-G orders probe into AAP's power scheme

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday wrote to lieutenant governor VK Saxena after the latter ordered an inquiry into the power subsidy scheme in the national capital, describing the investigations as "politically motivated and unconstitutional".

Saxena has ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities in the power subsidy scheme of the AAP dispensation, prompting a strong response from chief minister Arvind Kejriwal who linked it to the Gujarat elections and claimed the move aimed at stalling the free electricity initiative. Saxena directed chief secretary Naresh Kumar to conduct a probe into the scheme, and submit a report within a week.

Sisodia said the L-G doesn't have the power to issue orders on any matters concerning the Delhi government except for land, police, and law and order.

Claiming that Saxena has been regularly ordering probes into decisions taken by the elected government in Delhi, Sisodia alleged these inquiries were “illegal and unconstitutional”.

“Nothing has come out of the probe into the so-called bus procurement scam, school scam, liquor scam, but it weakens the morale of officers,” Sisodia said in the letter, urging the L-G to work "according to the Constitution".

Kejriwal hits out at Saxena

Kejriwal alleged that the investigation was ordered in view of the assembly election in Gujarat. Kejriwal added that he has been engaged in hectic campaigning in the BJP-ruled state, and alleged the saffron party was trying to obstruct the free power scheme of his government.

The Delhi CM said the AAP's "free electricity guarantee" has been received "very well" by the people of Gujarat. "That's why the BJP wants to stop free electricity in Delhi."

"But have faith in me," Kejriwal said in a tweet addressed to the people of Delhi. "I will not allow your free power to be stopped at any cost."

He also assured the people of Gujarat "your power will also be free from March 1" if the AAP forms a government there.

(With inputs from agencies)

