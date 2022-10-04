Home / Cities / Delhi News / ‘Unconstitutional’: Manish Sisodia after Delhi L-G orders probe into AAP's power scheme

‘Unconstitutional’: Manish Sisodia after Delhi L-G orders probe into AAP's power scheme

delhi news
Updated on Oct 04, 2022 04:56 PM IST

VK Saxena has ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities in the power subsidy scheme of the AAP dispensation, prompting a strong response from Arvind Kejriwal who linked it to the Gujarat elections and claimed the move aimed at stalling the free electricity initiative.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference. (ANI file)
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference. (ANI file)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday wrote to lieutenant governor VK Saxena after the latter ordered an inquiry into the power subsidy scheme in the national capital, describing the investigations as "politically motivated and unconstitutional".

Saxena has ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities in the power subsidy scheme of the AAP dispensation, prompting a strong response from chief minister Arvind Kejriwal who linked it to the Gujarat elections and claimed the move aimed at stalling the free electricity initiative. Saxena directed chief secretary Naresh Kumar to conduct a probe into the scheme, and submit a report within a week.

Sisodia said the L-G doesn't have the power to issue orders on any matters concerning the Delhi government except for land, police, and law and order.

Claiming that Saxena has been regularly ordering probes into decisions taken by the elected government in Delhi, Sisodia alleged these inquiries were “illegal and unconstitutional”.

“Nothing has come out of the probe into the so-called bus procurement scam, school scam, liquor scam, but it weakens the morale of officers,” Sisodia said in the letter, urging the L-G to work "according to the Constitution".

Kejriwal hits out at Saxena

Kejriwal alleged that the investigation was ordered in view of the assembly election in Gujarat. Kejriwal added that he has been engaged in hectic campaigning in the BJP-ruled state, and alleged the saffron party was trying to obstruct the free power scheme of his government.

The Delhi CM said the AAP's "free electricity guarantee" has been received "very well" by the people of Gujarat. "That's why the BJP wants to stop free electricity in Delhi."

"But have faith in me," Kejriwal said in a tweet addressed to the people of Delhi. "I will not allow your free power to be stopped at any cost."

He also assured the people of Gujarat "your power will also be free from March 1" if the AAP forms a government there.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
manish sisodia arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party + 1 more
manish sisodia arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out